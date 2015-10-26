The Wallabies' road to the Rugby World Cup final: Stepping stones to the Cup finale

Updated 23 February 2018, 15:25 AEDT

Wallabies congratulate Drew Mitchell after he set up Adam Ashley-Cooper's third try against Argentina in the Rugby World Cup semi-final at Twickenham. (Credit: Reuters)

A difficult draw put the Wallabies in Pool A, alongside England, Wales, Fiji and Uruguay, with a top-two finish required to make the knockout stages. Six games and six victories later, only old rivals New Zealand stand in the way of Michael Cheika's men and Australia's third-ever triumph in rugby union's most prestigious tournament.

Pool A match 1: Australia def Fiji 28-13

September 25, 2015

Australia made a solid but not spectacular start to the World Cup campaign with a 28-13 win over Fiji. In a physical encounter in Cardiff, David Pocock was the star with two tries from rolling mauls.

The Wallabies had to make nearly 40 more tackles than their opponents, and they had only 47 per cent of possession and territory, but they made their opportunities count to seal the win.

The scrum and line-out performance was patchy, and critics suggested Australia might pay later on for its inability to get a fourth try for a bonus point - but a win was a win.

Pool A match 2: Australia def Uruguay 65-3

September 28, 2015

Cheika selected a second-string team to face Uruguay, to rest some of the Wallabies stars who had played just three days earlier. There was no worry about the bonus point this time around, with Australia running in five tries before half-time to set themselves up for a big 65-3 win at Villa Park.

Flanker Sean McMahon was a dominant man-of-the-match, scoring two tries along with Ben McCalman and Drew Mitchell. On the downside Quade Cooper only converted five of the Wallabies 10 tries, while Will Skelton (shoulder) and Wycliff Palu (hamstring) sustained tournament-ending injuries.

Pool A match 3: Australia def England 33-13

October 4, 2015

The Wallabies sent a signal to the rest of the World Cup that they were a serious contender with a dominant 33-13 win over the hosts at Twickenham. The three-tries-to-one victory was highlighted by a brilliant display from fly half Bernard Foley.

The Wallabies number 10 scored two of the three tries and was a perfect seven from seven with the boot to register 28 points for the match. Australia's scrum held steady, and David Pocock was brilliant at the breakdown as the Wallabies edged England in possession and territory.

The win guaranteed Australia a spot in the quarter-finals, and set up a big match against Wales for top spot in Pool A.

Pool A match 4: Australia def Wales 15-6

October 11, 2015

Defence was the key to Australia's 15-6 victory over Wales in the Pool A finale. The Welsh had the better of territory and possession and the Wallabies were forced to make nearly twice as many tackles as they repelled wave after wave of attacks.

The situation was not helped by having half-back Will Genia and lock Dean Mumm both sin-binned within minutes of each other in the second half. In the end it was the trusty boot of Bernard Foley that proved decisive, as his five penalties trumped two from Welsh counterpart Dan Biggar.

The win set up Australia v Scotland and Wales v South Africa in the last eight, and meant the Wallabies avoided the All Blacks until the final.

Quarter-final: Australia def Scotland 35-34

October 19, 2015

The Wallabies went into the game at Twickenham as overwhelming favourites, with results leaving Scotland the last Northern Hemisphere remaining in the Cup.

It turned out to be anything but an easy match, however, as the fired-up Scots refused to go away and Australia's five tries to three only gave the Wallabies a 35-34 win in the wet.

Without David Pocock, the Wallabies had problems in the scrum and at the breakdown, and Greig Laidlaw's 19 points with the boot nearly proved decisive.

An intercept try to Mark Bennett five minutes from time had Scotland on the verge of a huge upset, but a late penalty against the Scots for being offside after a lineout set Bernard Foley up for the winning penalty.

The Australians were relieved to get the win, but knew they would have to improve markedly to advance from the semi-finals.

Semi-final: Australia def Argentina 29-15

October 26, 2015

Argentina put up stiff resistance against the Wallabies at Twickenham, but Australia's attack always had the measure of the Pumas in a 29-15 win.

The team scored four tries to nil, including a hat-trick to veteran Adam Ashley-Cooper and the fastest try in Rugby World Cup history as Rob Simmons crossed after just 67 seconds.

Argentina stayed in the game thanks to the kicking of Nicolas Sanchez who landed five penalties, but a brilliant run from Drew Mitchell set up Ashley-Cooper's final try with eight minutes left to seal victory.

There was a concern for the final with Israel Folau lasting 65 minutes of his comeback match before limping off with another calf problem. The win set up Australia's fourth appearance in a Rugby World Cup final - and the first time the Wallabies would meet the All Blacks in the decider.