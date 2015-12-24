Year in review: The 30 most memorable sporting moments of 2015

Updated 23 February 2018, 15:15 AEDT

Highs, lows, controversies and confusion - 2015 was an exciting time to be a sport fan. Grandstand looks back at 30 of the most memorable moments of the year.

On top of Asia down under

January 31

The Socceroos' first piece of silverware arrived in near-perfect fashion ; on home soil and in an absolute thriller.

Ange Postecoglou's men looked impressive in 4-1 and 4-0 victories over Kuwait and Oman respectively, but stumbled at their first real hurdle of the group stage, going down 1-0 to South Korea.

They may not have topped their group, but the Socceroos were in fine form as they beat China and United Arab Emirates to book a spot in the final — a rematch against South Korea.

Massimo Luongo, the tournament's breakout star, opened the scoring in the final minute of the first half when he sent a searing shot into the bottom-right corner from just outside the 18-yard box and it looked like the trophy was Australia's as the hosts took a 1-0 lead into stoppage time.

But Son Heung-Min, after some sloppy defensive work by the Socceroos, sneaked an equaliser past Mat Ryan in the 91st minute to send game to extra time.

After 15 fruitless minutes, some unbelievable tenacity and skill by Tomi Juric saw him keep the ball alive on the byline and a deflection by the Korean goalkeeper found James Troisi in the centre.

The former Melbourne Victory star slotted home and Australia climbed the podium.

Footy players on the nose

February 20

The AFL and NRL off-seasons are always nervous times for administrators as they twiddle their thumbs waiting for the first, next or last scandal to emerge.

This year, the proverbial really hit the fan in February when former Gold Coast Sun Karmichael Hunt was implicated in a Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission investigation regarding drug trafficking .

A host of Gold Coast Titans — including stars Greg Bird, Dave Taylor and Ash Harrison — were added to the list.

Most of the Titans had their drug-supply charges dismissed, while Hunt was fined and suspended after pleading guilty to four charges of possession.

Hunt's Queensland Reds and the Titans both had torrid seasons and, while it may not be the sole reason, a colossal preseason drug scandal never helps.

Unfortunate scandals also hit AFL players Harley Bennell, Jake Carlisle and young South Sydney Rabbitohs Dylan Walker and Aaron Gray.

There was better news for Essendon on the drug front in 2015, with 34 past and present Bombers found not guilty of using a banned substance during the 2012 season after a lengthy investigation. The case is heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after WADA appealed the AFL tribunal's decision.

Australia's cricketers back above the pack

March 29

Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand were the favourites coming into this year's Cricket World Cup and proved almost impossible to split when they met in an Eden Park thriller in the group stage.

The Kiwis took home the biscuits in that battle of duelling batting collapses, but the real test was still to come.

After the Aussies beat reigning champions India and New Zealand dispatched the fearsome South African side in the semi-finals, the stage was set for an epic trans-Tasman decider.

Unfortunately, none was forthcoming as the Black Caps were skittled for 183 with only semi-final hero Grant Elliott and Ross Taylor scoring more than 15 runs.

The Aussies lost just three wickets in the 34 overs it took them to chase down the total with retiring captain Michael Clarke top scoring with 74 and incoming skipper Steve Smith reaching 56 not out as he hit the winning runs .

A familiar voice goes silent

April 10

From player to leader to administrator to broadcaster, Richie Benaud was a pivotal and beloved part of cricket's furniture for over 60 years.

It's debatable if anyone has impacted any sport so greatly for so many years.

The older generations remember him as a dashing batsman, a savvy bowler and a fearless leader, while those who never had the pleasure to see him play recognise Benaud as a brilliant broadcaster whose voice was as welcome every summer as the game itself.

His death in April left a gaping hole in the commentary box and the sport that will not be filled by any one person.

MayPac packs less of a punch than we hoped

May 3

Was this the most hyped sporting event in history? Probably. It was definitely the most lucrative, even if the quality of the boxing was not what everyone had hoped for.

One of the things a disproportionate number of fans had been looking forward to was seeing Floyd Mayweather Jr finally get put on his backside in a boxing ring.

The convicted domestic abuser is near the top of every 'most hated athletes' list and Manny Pacquiao was the man charged with the difficult task of ending his unbeaten run, but it wasn't to be.

Pacquiao threw a fraction of his usual punch tally and later revealed he was battling through a busted shoulder, allowing Mayweather to dominate in his usual manner.

The American, who some believe avoided fighting Pacquiao until the hard-hitting Filipino icon was past his prime, was simply too fast for his opponent and constantly caught him on the counter-attack.

Some argued Mayweather's win by unanimous decision was unfair to the more aggressive Pacquiao, but those cries were coming more from the heart than the head.

FIFA's castle starts to crumble

May 27

In late May, Swiss police stormed into a Zurich hotel and arrested nine people, all of them current or former FIFA officials .

It kicked off a global investigation that was still not enough to stop Sepp Blatter getting re-elected as president, though he since promised to resign and was suspended, along with possible successor and UEFA president Michel Platini.

Blatter and Platini eventually copped eight-year bans over a US$2 million payment the FIFA boss made to his UEFA counterpart in 2011.

Nothing's impossible as this saga wears on, but long-whispered rumours about alleged FIFA corruption are now coming home to roost.

Claims of dodgy broadcast deals and questionable tournament bids abound and the whole sordid mess has been a depressing sideshow to any actual sport that may have been enjoyed.

Warriors without a Delly counter

June 8

With so much talk around Dante Exum, Patty Mills and Andrew Bogut coming into the 2014/15 NBA season, Matthew Dellavedova was something of a forgotten man ... until the finals.

One of the few serviceable bench players for the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, Dellavedova's presence was made even more pivotal when starting point guard Kyrie Irving succumbed to a leg injury that had been plaguing him all season.

Then came the Age Of Delly.

His tenacious defence hounded Golden State's MVP, Stephen Curry, into a rare poor shooting night and he nailed the game-winning free throws as the Cavaliers squared the series at 1-1.

The undrafted point guard was again pivotal on both ends of the floor as the understrength Cavs took an unexpected 2-1 lead before being hampered by cramps and dehydration that sent him to hospital.

"He's made of steel or something," James said after Dellavedova's 20-point Game Three.

Ultimately, the Cavs fell short to Andrew Bogut's Warriors but for a few days in June, the basketball world was all about our Delly .

Firebirds fly in the dying seconds

June 21

In a year that featured any number of thrilling deciding clashes, the conclusion to the trans-Tasman netball season was the most unbelievable.

The Queensland Firebirds had experienced dominant seasons for the past two years but both times came up painfully short in the grand final.

It looked like 2015 would deliver more of the same pain when the NSW Swifts held a 56-52 lead with just 160 seconds left on the clock in front of a capacity crowd in Brisbane.

But stifling defence and four straight goals by Romelda Aiken (taking her final tally to 47) saw the Firebirds draw level with 40 seconds left.

The Swifts decided they weren't going to get beaten by Aiken's hand and Julie Corletto and Sharni Layton swarmed the Jamaican. That left the game-winning shot in the hands of former basketballer Gretel Tippett, who nailed her shot with 16 seconds left to give the Firebirds their first and last lead of the day.

One more outstanding defensive play from captain Laura Geitz and goal-defence Rebecca Bulley later and euphoric scenes kicked off at mid-court as the Firebirds won the unwinnable .

Waltzing Matildas win over the world

June 22

The Matildas' performance at the Women's World Cup in Canada was one of the most enjoyable national sporting experiences of the year.

After somehow emerging from the 'Group Of Death' that included eventual champions USA, the Matildas came up against world number seven Brazil in the round of 16.

With scores tied at 0-0 heading into the 80th minute with the rain falling in Moncton, Kyah Simon emerged as Australia's latest footballing hero when she pounced on a mistake by Brazil goalkeeper Luciana, slotting home the game-winner .

The Matildas' run ended in the quarter-finals on the back of an 87th-minute goal by Japan's Mana Iwabuchi, but their attacking and tenacious style inspired a nation and made them the darlings of international football during the tournament and, more importantly, began a frank and honest national conversation about pay inequality.

The final of the tournament also scored a record US viewing audience, with 25.4 million Americans tuning in to watch Carli Lloyd lead the USWNT to a 5-2 demolition of Japan.

Marauding Maroons batter the Blues

July 8

After a grand total of seven points split the Maroons and Blues through the first two games of this year's State Of Origin series, no one was expecting a bloodbath in the decider at Lang Park but that's exactly what we got .

Unlike most drubbings, it wasn't immediately recognisable as both teams battled and defended their lines with vigour before Dane Gagai crossed after a messy right-side shift in the 15th minute.

Tries to Josh Papalii and Greg Inglis followed and suddenly Queensland had one hand on the shield with a 22-2 half-time lead. There was no respite after the break.

A brilliant flickback by the retiring Justin Hodges saw Matt Gillett extend the lead at the end of the second half's opening set and it was a procession from there as the Blues went home early.

Michael Morgan, Darius Boyd, Will Chambers and Aidan Guerra crossed and Johnathan Thurston went a perfect 9/9 off the tee as the 'too old' crew steamrolled its way to a 52-6 demolition — the biggest winning margin in Origin history.

Courageous Crows battle on without Walsh

July 11

The death of Phil Walsh saw AFL stop in its tracks in July. It was scarcely believable that such a tragedy had happened and the league wisely did not force his Adelaide charges to play the following weekend.

When they did take the field again , it was in front of an emotional back drop of solidarity and sadness. The fact the Crows fell to the Eagles barely mattered.

Players wept as they left the ground and their spirited performance for the rest of the season made them the go-to second team for fans.

Walsh's love of the game was ever-present in the way he led the Crows and sport's unifying and healing qualities were brought to the fore as the year wore on.

Mick Fanning fought a shark ... 'nuff said

July 19

One of the scariest moments of the year quickly turned into one of its best stories when Mick Fanning fought off a freaking shark in South Africa !

From the first view of the fin to the first contact to Fanning being knocked off his board before a wave ominously obscured our view of what was happening; the ordeal at Jeffreys Bay was utterly terrifying to witness.

Fortunately, Fanning escaped with only a broken leash and one hell of a story, but the way his jovial shock turned to some concoction of terror and relief while speaking after being pulled from the water was confronting to see.

The conduct of Fanning and opponent Julian Wilson quickly became the focus after Wilson selflessly swam towards his mate without much of a plan in mind as to what he would do if and when he got there.

The level of concern among the surfers at the event was genuinely touching and the pair won the Spirit Of Sport award.

A sad chapter in Goodes' career

July 28

Racism and woeful fan behaviour reared its head on a number of occasions during the 2015 AFL season, but there was no chapter uglier than the booing that plagued Adam Goodes around the country.

It became too much for the dual Brownlow medallist after a round-17 game at Subiaco Oval and he was given time off by the Swans .

There was overwhelming support for Goodes from administrators and fans alike, but a large portion of the AFL-viewing community insisted the booing had nothing to do with his race and refused to stop.

Regardless, the saga eventually played a part in a sad end to the career of one of the AFL's greatest players and most important Indigenous ambassadors.

Aussie Ashes chances go up in flames

August 6

This one hurt.

After the first three Tests of the Ashes in England, the hosts had a 2-1 lead and it was all set up for an enthralling battle at Trent Bridge ... and then it happened.

Collapsing isn't a strong enough word for what Australia's batsmen did on day one at Trent Bridge. They disintegrated for just 60 runs .

After an over, Australia was two wickets down and 111 balls later, after a spell of accurate bowling by Stuart Broad and inept batting, the Ashes were all but gone.

Australia had lost the series in the space of 94 minutes in Nottingham.

It was the most blatant example of England's dominance in a disappointing series that, despite finishing with a 3-2 scoreline, never really interested anyone with a thrilling encounter.

Clarke no longer holds court

August 8

It was a long time coming, but that didn't make it any less impactful when captain Michael Clarke finally called time on his Test career .

For the last two years of his career, Clarke's fitness was a day-to-day prospect as his back and hamstrings regularly gave way.

Since injuring himself en route to an emotional century against India in Adelaide at the end of 2014, Clarke has looked a shadow of his former self — unable to move properly and playing away from his body, leading to an average just over 20 in his final seven Tests.

Despite the barbs and off-field controversies that accompanied Clarke wherever he went, he will be remembered first and foremost as one of Australia's greatest batsmen and most audacious and successful Test captains.

The sledge heard 'round the world

August 13

Nick Kyrgios had a bad year. His results were decent, but it's debatable if any tennis player has gotten so many people off side in one 12-month period.

Kyrgios turned people off at seemingly every turn, whether he was disrespecting umpires or packing it in at Wimbledon, he was never far from the wrong sort of headlines, but it reached its nadir (or zenith depending on which way you spin it) against Stan Wawrinka in Montreal.

Approaching the net, within range of the microphones, Kyrgios said the immortal words: " Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend ."

Despite kindly adding "Sorry to tell you that, mate", he was slapped with a suspended ban and US$25,000 fine by the ATP.

The 20-year-old came perilously close to enacting that ban with another outburst in Shanghai and — alongside fellow upstanding citizen Bernard Tomic, who had more than a few of his own issues in 2015 — was ultimately taken off the shortlist for the John Newcombe Medal.

To put it in perspective, Kyrgios' behaviour this year was so petulant that even Shane Warne was telling him to pull his head in. Yikes.

Hayne Plane takes off, stalls and makes emergency landing

August 16

Is Jarryd Hayne's NFL code switch a success?

Obviously the jury's still out, but it's impossible to forget that three-week stretch when he owned the NFL preseason.

"The two-time MVP from the National Rugby League", as he came to be known by US commentators, was storming through and past opposition defenders with such aplomb that the red and gold of San Francisco might as well have been the blue and gold of Parramatta.

Once the season started, Hayne's role was decidedly diminished, his mistake rate crept towards the unsustainable and he was eventually waived, returning a few days later on the practice squad.

He's been languishing outside the matchday unit ever since, but the mere fact that a 27-year-old would be willing to make the switch at the peak of his powers and actually earn a contract in a completely alien sport is a remarkable achievement already.

Shine bright like the Diamonds

August 16

The Diamonds are arguably the most successful Australian national team and they staked another claim this year.

Coming off their 2014 Commonwealth Games title, the Diamonds were heavy favourites for the Netball World Cup and looked every bit the champion through the early stages, but for one hiccup.

The Diamonds faced off against great rivals New Zealand in the last match of the pool stage and were outgunned up and down the floor, losing 52-47.

Whatever went wrong in that game was not even remotely present through the rest of the tournament as they outscored their next four opponents by an average of 30 goals en route to the final.

In the decider, the Aussies had a clear plan to run the Silver Ferns off the court early and it worked a treat as they jumped out to a nine-goal advantage in the first quarter.

The rapid start took its toll and the Ferns outscored the tired Diamonds in every ensuing period, but the early buffer was enough and the Diamonds held on for a third-straight world title .

'Ding dong the witch is dead'

August 17

Jason Day went through hell to become a professional golfer and even in recent years has had just about as many heartbreaking major losses as anyone.

There was the 2011 Masters when he and a couple of his countrymen were left wrecked by Cyclone Schwartzel, and later that year Day produced a record 45 straight holes without a bogey at the US Open, but did so behind a rampaging 16-under Rory McIlroy.

The majors in 2015 told a similar story as he was forced to overcome a bout of vertigo to somehow still finish in the top 10 at the US Open, before falling one stroke short of the play-off at the British Open at St Andrews.

But finally, after a year of near misses that almost broke him, Day broke through for his maiden major win at the PGA Championship.

He held a two-shot lead heading into the final round with breakout star Jordan Spieth looming two behind to start the day at Whistling Straits.

But the Queenslander held his nerve and carded a brilliant 5-under final round to finish a record 20-under and secure the Wanamaker Trophy in one of the most objectively happy sports stories of the year .

Southern Stars still queens of the Ashes

August 29

The Australian cricketing crowd needed cheering up after a disappointing men's Ashes series and the Southern Stars delivered.

It wasn't looking good after they were soundly beaten in the first outing but, on the back of a scintillating ton by skipper Meg Lanning, they quickly made amends in the second ODI.

Half-centuries for Lanning and all-rounder Ellyse Perry helped the Stars to an 89-run win in the final 50-over game before Jess Jonassen's coming out party in the lone Test.

The then-22-year-old made a resilient 99 in the first innings and added 54 in the second dig. Add to that a nine-wicket match for Perry, including a career-best 6 for 32 to clean up England for a paltry 101, and Australia all but had the Ashes wrapped up with an 8-2 lead.

Only six points were available in the remaining three Twenty20s and when Rene Farrell led the Stars to a 20-run victory in the second T20 in Hove , the Women's Ashes were safely in green and gold hands.

Farewell to the Cups King

August 30





If cricket lost its most recognisable presence when Richie Benaud died in April, then Australian horse racing lost its equivalent when Bart Cummings passed away at the end of August .

The 87-year-old had been a fixture of the Melbourne Cup and won the race a record 12 times despite being told when he was just 16 to stay away from horses due to his chronic asthma.

ABC Grandstand's racing expert Gerard Whateley said it felt like Australian sport had lost its "grandfather figure".

"He was a lovely man. He had a sharp wit. He was quick with a one-liner. He was kind as long as you didn't get in the way of his business. And he was quite clearly a genius in the field that he undertook."

Hawks soar yet again

October 3

A premiership three-peat is one thing, but completing it in such a comprehensive manner really put this most recent iteration of Hawthorn in rarefied air.

In the AFL grand final, the veteran Hawks were supposed to come up against a scintillating young Eagles team that would push their old legs to the limit. That didn't happen.

As with the 2013 decider, the up-and-coming team from out west came to the MCG with plenty of hope, only to have their pants pulled down by the more experienced campaigners.

The game was effectively over by half-time and the Hawks only continued to go on with it in the final two terms, eventually winning their third flag as 46-point victors over the shellshocked Eagles .

The greatest NRL grand final

October 4

This year's NRL grand final was one of those rare sporting events that was hyped up beyond belief and still actually managed to exceed expectations.

Played at a ferocious pace, the game ebbed and flowed as a good grand final should, but the Broncos had the game in hand in the dying seconds, until Johnathan Thurston arrived.

With 10 seconds left in regulation, Thurston bobbed and weaved his way out of two tackles and found running mate Michael Morgan, who powered through the line and produced a sensational back-handed offload to Kyle Feldt for the game-tying try.

After what seemed like an age, Thurston missed the game-winning conversion by the slimmest of margins but an unbelievable error from the man who had been Brisbane's best player for two years, Ben Hunt, gave his opposite number a golden chance to take the trophy north for the first time. And of course he delivered.

Thurston's field goal sealed the first premiership for the Cowboys and secured him the Clive Churchill Medal in an unbelievable season for the game's greatest player.

The world is too much for the Wallabies

November 1

So close, but so far.

The Wallabies were, for the most part, brilliant at this year's Rugby World Cup, and maybe even exceeded expectations, but they ultimately fell short in all too familiar fashion.

The Aussies were deserved finalists (though some Scottish fans may disagree) but in the biggest game of the tournament, old foes New Zealand shut down — or more accurately, avoided — the Wallabies' most dangerous weapon, David Pocock.

A 65th-minute Tevita Kuridrani try had Australia within four points heading into the championship minutes, but a clutch Dan Carter drop goal five minutes later followed shortly after by a 50-metre penalty and a Beauden Barrett try put paid to the Wallabies' hopes for a record third title .

'Get stuffed'

November 3

Some stories are too perfect to be realistic and this was one of them.

Michelle Payne and her brother and strapper Steven won the hearts of plenty of fans heading into the Melbourne Cup, but there's no room for sentiment in punting, as evidenced by Prince Of Penzance's 100-1 victory odds.

But odds don't mean much once the race starts and Payne's ground-breaking win at Flemington was bettered only by her brilliant "Get stuffed" speech after the running that called out the inherent chauvinism in horse racing.

In a banner year for women's sport, Payne's victory and all-around class and attitude were the perfect icing on the cake.

Holly hell!

November 15

Some armchair experts claimed they saw it coming, but it was truly stunning to witness Holly Holm end Ronda Rousey's unbeaten run in the octagon .

The writing was on the wall early as Rousey's aggression saw her barrel face-first into a handful of the former boxing champ's vicious left crosses.

By the end of the first round in front of a record crowd at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium, UFC's biggest star was bloodied and had seen her takedown and wrestling ability negated by Holm's powerful and elusive stand-up game.

Holm continued to rock Rousey with a host of strong punches before finishing the fight 59 seconds into the second round with a devastating left-foot roundhouse that landed just under Rousey's jaw, flattening the champion and rocking the UFC.

It should also be noted, in stark contrast to her opponent, Holm showed remarkable concern and respect for her downed foe after the fight.

He bowls to the left, he bowls to the right, he gave batsmen one hell of a fright!

November 17

Mitchell Johnson had an up-and-down career to be sure, but there are very few bowlers who can compare to him in terms of sheer entertainment value.

At his best, Johnson was as fast and unplayable as a seamer can be and it's just a shame we didn't get to see those devastating spells as regularly as we would have liked.

Still, every casual sports fan will remember his first spell at the Gabba in the 2013/14 Ashes series, when a nation collectively sat up in their chairs and realised they were in for something special.

But, after being rocked by the death of Phillip Hughes and plundered for runs as he lost his fire, Johnson cut an exhausted figure in the final 12 months of his career before finally pulling up stumps after two Tests against New Zealand in November .

A fallen giant

November 18

"A freight train in ballet shoes". "Rugby's first superstar". Whatever you call him, Jonah Lomu was a literal and figurative giant of the game.

The hulking winger was an unstoppable force — just ask Mike Catt — and was so good that it was a surprise when he didn't score with every touch of the ball.

Tragically, after a decades-long battle with kidney disease, Lomu died at just 40 years of age in November , leaving behind a wife and two young sons.

Whites under lights

November 29

Test cricket appeared to be in its death throes as the Gabba and WACA hosted painfully boring bat-a-thons between Australia and New Zealand with nary a hint of green to be found on the pitch.

Then came the third Test of the series in Adelaide .

The pink ball has its issues and players remain less than 100 per cent convinced, but if sport is really for the fans, then the inaugural day-night Test could only be considered a success.

About 120,000 people made their way through the gates to watch the first real bat-versus-ball battle of the series with millions more tuning in at home.

Could it be the start of a revolution?

Fanning powers through pain

December 17

Mick Fanning was within touching distance of his fourth world title on the eve of his round-three heat at Pipe Masters in Hawaii.

But his stoic exterior masked his devastation as hours earlier, Fanning had received the news that his older brother, Peter, had died in his sleep .

He surfed a brilliant heat to remain in the hunt and, while he ultimately fell short of the title, he once again earned worldwide respect and admiration for his strength and skill.

It was the second time the surfing star had to deal with such a tragedy, after a friend and another brother, Sean, died in a car accident in 1998.