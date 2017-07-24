Takata airbag recall: Is your car on the list?

Updated 28 February 2018, 14:10 AEDT

Two in seven cars on Australian roads are affected by the potentially deadly defective airbags.

The Federal Government has announced the compulsory recall of vehicles fitted with defective Takata airbags.

That will affect 2.7 million Australian cars.

The consumer body Choice calls these airbags "ticking time bombs": they have been linked to 20 deaths around the world.

The ACCC recommends you do not drive your vehicle if you have the particularly dangerous Alpha airbag, contact the manufacturer and they will come to you.

Below is the current list of almost 90 affected cars and motorcycles across 14 brands.

Check these popular models:

Scroll down to see the full list.

More makes and models are expected to be added later, with manufacturers given a deadline of April 3 to identify faulty vehicles.

If you think your car could be one of those recalled, Product Safety Australia recommends:

Check the list below to see if your vehicle is affected

Contact a dealership or the vehicle manufacturer to get their airbag replaced

Refer to the FAQs on Takata airbag recalls for further information.

List current as of 10:30am on February 28, 2018.

BMW

Make & model Year BMW 3 Series E46 ALPHA 12/2001 - 03/2003 BMW 3 Series E46 9/1999 - 8/2006 BMW 5 Series E39, 3 Series E46, X5 E53 2002-2005 BMW 5 series E39, 3 Series E46, X5 E53 2000-2004 BMW E70 X5, E71 X6 2007-2012 BMW E70 X5, E71 X6 2007-2012 BMW E70 X5 & E71 X6 2013

Chrysler

Make & model Year Chrysler 300(LE/LX) 2005-2012 Chrysler 300, 300C 2005-2010 Chrysler 300, 300C 2013

Dodge

Make & model Year Dodge RAM 2004-2010

Ferrari

Make & model Year Ferrari 458, California, FF 2008-2011

Ford

Make & model Year Ford Mustang 2006-2014

Honda

Make & model Year Honda Accord, CR-V ALPHA 2001-2002 Honda Civic ALPHA 2001 Honda Accord ALPHA 2001-2002 Honda Civic, Accord, Accord Euro, CR-V, Jazz, MDX ALPHA 2001-2003 Honda Jazz ALPHA 2004 Honda Accord Euro, Civic Hybrid, CR-V, Civic, Jazz 2003-2004 Honda Accord Euro, CR-V, Civic, Jazz, City 2002-2009 Honda Jazz, CR-V 2005-2007 Honda MDX, Accord 2001-2007 Honda City, CR-V, Insight, Jazz, Jazz Hybrid 2006-2012 Honda City, CR-V, Insight, Jazz, Jazz Hybrid 2011-2014 Honda Civic, Legend, Jazz Hybrid 2006-2012 Honda Accord Euro, City, CR-V, Jazz, Insight 2007-2011 Honda Legend, Odyssey, Accord, MDX 2003-2011 Honda Civic, Accord 2006-2011 Honda Accord Euro, City, Jazz & Insight 2012 Honda Legend 2012 Honda Accord 2012 Honda Civic 2001 Honda Jazz, Jazz Hybrid, Insight and Accord Euro 2013

Jeep

Make & model Year Jeep Wrangler JK 2007-2012 Jeep Wrangler 2013

Lexus

Make & model Year Lexus SC430 2000-2003 Lexus IS 250, IS 250C, 350, IS F 2005-2011 Lexus IS 250, IS 350, IS 250C, IS-F, LFA 2011-2012 Lexus IS250, IS250C, IS350 & IS-F 2013

Mazda

Make & model Year Mazda2 (DE) 2010 Mazda2 2007-2015 Mazda RX-8 2008-2012 Mazda6, BT-50 2005-2011 Mazda6, RX-8 ALPHA 2002-2007 Mazda B2500 & B2600 2002-2011 Mazda6, CX-7 & CX-9 2006-2012

Mitsubishi

Make & model Year Mitsubishi GA & GB i-MiEV 2010-2011 Mitsubishi Lancer 2003-2008 Mitsubishi ML & MN Triton 2007-2014 Mitsubishi Pajero NS, NT, NW, NX 2007-2016 Mitsubishi Pajero NS & NT 2006-2009 Mitsubishi Pajero NT & NW 2010-2012 Mitsubishi Pajero NW & NX 2013-2017

Nissan

Make & model Year Nissan N16 Pulsar, Y61 Patrol 2001 Nissan N16 Pulsar, Y61 Patrol 2001 Nissan N16 Pulsar, Y61 Patrol, D22 Navara, T30 X-Trail ALPHA 2000-2004 Nissan N16 Pulsar, D22 Navara, Y61 Patrol, T30 X-Trail, A33 maxima ALPHA 2001-2003 Nissan N16 Pulsar, D22 Navara, Y61 Patrol, T30 X-Trail, J31 maxima 2003 Nissan N16 Pulsar, D22 Navara, Y61 Patrol, T30 X-Trail, J31 maxima 2004-2007 Nissan D22 Navara, T30 X-Trail, J31 Maxima, Y61 Patrol 2007-2008 Nissan D22 Navara, Y61 Patrol 2009-2012 Nissan D40 Navara 2008-2014 Nissan D40 Navara 2006-2015 Nissan Tiida 2006-2012 Nissan C11 Tiida 2006-2012

Peformax

Make & model Year Peformax Silverado, Sierra, Mustang 2007-2008

Subaru

Make & model Year Subaru Impreza 2004-2007 Subaru Tribeca, Liberty, Outback 2004-2013 Subaru Impreza, Forester 2008-2013 Subaru Exiga 2010-2014 Subaru Liberty & Outback 2010-2014

Toyota

Make & model Year Toyota Corolla, Avensis Verso, Lexus SC430 ALPHA 2000-2004 Toyota Echo, Rav 4 ALPHA 2002-2003 Toyota Echo, Rav 4 2003-2005 Toyota Corolla, Avensis Verso, Yaris 2003-2007 Toyota Avensis Verso, Yaris 2007-2008 Toyota Corolla, Yaris, Avensis Verso 2006-2011 Toyota Corolla 2003-2005 Toyota Corolla, Yaris & Rukus 2010-2012 Toyota Echo, Rav 4 2002-2003

Motorcycles