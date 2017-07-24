Takata airbag recall: Is your car on the list?

The Federal Government has announced the compulsory recall of vehicles fitted with defective Takata airbags.
That will affect 2.7 million Australian cars.
The consumer body Choice calls these airbags "ticking time bombs": they have been linked to 20 deaths around the world.
The ACCC recommends you do not drive your vehicle if you have the particularly dangerous Alpha airbag, contact the manufacturer and they will come to you.
Below is the current list of almost 90 affected cars and motorcycles across 14 brands.
Check these popular models:
Scroll down to see the full list.
More makes and models are expected to be added later, with manufacturers given a deadline of April 3 to identify faulty vehicles.
If you think your car could be one of those recalled, Product Safety Australia recommends:
List current as of 10:30am on February 28, 2018.
BMW
|Make & model
|Year
|BMW 3 Series E46 ALPHA
|12/2001 - 03/2003
|BMW 3 Series E46
|9/1999 - 8/2006
|BMW 5 Series E39, 3 Series E46, X5 E53
|2002-2005
|BMW 5 series E39, 3 Series E46, X5 E53
|2000-2004
|BMW E70 X5, E71 X6
|2007-2012
|BMW E70 X5 & E71 X6
|2013
Chrysler
|Make & model
|Year
|Chrysler 300(LE/LX)
|2005-2012
|Chrysler 300, 300C
|2005-2010
|Chrysler 300, 300C
|2013
Dodge
|Make & model
|Year
|Dodge RAM
|2004-2010
Ferrari
|Make & model
|Year
|Ferrari 458, California, FF
|2008-2011
Ford
|Make & model
|Year
|Ford Mustang
|2006-2014
Honda
|Make & model
|Year
|Honda Accord, CR-V ALPHA
|2001-2002
|Honda Civic ALPHA
|2001
|Honda Accord ALPHA
|2001-2002
|Honda Civic, Accord, Accord Euro, CR-V, Jazz, MDX ALPHA
|2001-2003
|Honda Jazz ALPHA
|2004
|Honda Accord Euro, Civic Hybrid, CR-V, Civic, Jazz
|2003-2004
|Honda Accord Euro, CR-V, Civic, Jazz, City
|2002-2009
|Honda Jazz, CR-V
|2005-2007
|Honda MDX, Accord
|2001-2007
|Honda City, CR-V, Insight, Jazz, Jazz Hybrid
|2006-2012
|Honda City, CR-V, Insight, Jazz, Jazz Hybrid
|2011-2014
|Honda Civic, Legend, Jazz Hybrid
|2006-2012
|Honda Accord Euro, City, CR-V, Jazz, Insight
|2007-2011
|Honda Legend, Odyssey, Accord, MDX
|2003-2011
|Honda Civic, Accord
|2006-2011
|Honda Accord Euro, City, Jazz & Insight
|2012
|Honda Legend
|2012
|Honda Accord
|2012
|Honda Civic
|2001
|Honda Jazz, Jazz Hybrid, Insight and Accord Euro
|2013
Jeep
|Make & model
|Year
|Jeep Wrangler JK
|2007-2012
|Jeep Wrangler
|2013
Lexus
|Make & model
|Year
|Lexus SC430
|2000-2003
|Lexus IS 250, IS 250C, 350, IS F
|2005-2011
|Lexus IS 250, IS 350, IS 250C, IS-F, LFA
|2011-2012
|Lexus IS250, IS250C, IS350 & IS-F
|2013
Mazda
|Make & model
|Year
|Mazda2 (DE)
|2010
|Mazda2
|2007-2015
|Mazda RX-8
|2008-2012
|Mazda6, BT-50
|2005-2011
|Mazda6, RX-8 ALPHA
|2002-2007
|Mazda B2500 & B2600
|2002-2011
|Mazda6, CX-7 & CX-9
|2006-2012
Mitsubishi
|Make & model
|Year
|Mitsubishi GA & GB i-MiEV
|2010-2011
|Mitsubishi Lancer
|2003-2008
|Mitsubishi ML & MN Triton
|2007-2014
|Mitsubishi Pajero NS, NT, NW, NX
|2007-2016
|Mitsubishi Pajero NS & NT
|2006-2009
|Mitsubishi Pajero NT & NW
|2010-2012
|Mitsubishi Pajero NW & NX
|2013-2017
Nissan
|Make & model
|Year
|Nissan N16 Pulsar, Y61 Patrol
|2001
|Nissan N16 Pulsar, Y61 Patrol, D22 Navara, T30 X-Trail ALPHA
|2000-2004
|Nissan N16 Pulsar, D22 Navara, Y61 Patrol, T30 X-Trail, A33 maxima ALPHA
|2001-2003
|Nissan N16 Pulsar, D22 Navara, Y61 Patrol, T30 X-Trail, J31 maxima
|2003
|Nissan N16 Pulsar, D22 Navara, Y61 Patrol, T30 X-Trail, J31 maxima
|2004-2007
|Nissan D22 Navara, T30 X-Trail, J31 Maxima, Y61 Patrol
|2007-2008
|Nissan D22 Navara, Y61 Patrol
|2009-2012
|Nissan D40 Navara
|2008-2014
|Nissan D40 Navara
|2006-2015
|Nissan Tiida
|2006-2012
|Nissan C11 Tiida
|2006-2012
Peformax
|Make & model
|Year
|Peformax Silverado, Sierra, Mustang
|2007-2008
Subaru
|Make & model
|Year
|Subaru Impreza
|2004-2007
|Subaru Tribeca, Liberty, Outback
|2004-2013
|Subaru Impreza, Forester
|2008-2013
|Subaru Exiga
|2010-2014
|Subaru Liberty & Outback
|2010-2014
Toyota
|Make & model
|Year
|Toyota Corolla, Avensis Verso, Lexus SC430 ALPHA
|2000-2004
|Toyota Echo, Rav 4 ALPHA
|2002-2003
|Toyota Echo, Rav 4
|2003-2005
|Toyota Corolla, Avensis Verso, Yaris
|2003-2007
|Toyota Avensis Verso, Yaris
|2007-2008
|Toyota Corolla, Yaris, Avensis Verso
|2006-2011
|Toyota Corolla
|2003-2005
|Toyota Corolla, Yaris & Rukus
|2010-2012
|Toyota Echo, Rav 4
|2002-2003
Motorcycles
|Make & model
|Year
|American Honda Motor GL1800
|
|Honda GL1800 Goldwing
|2012-2015
|Honda GL1800 Goldwing
|2012-2015