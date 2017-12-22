Updated 23 December 2017, 10:10 AEDT

Sydney man Matthew Ridley, 26, dies in India after being struck by a bus while on a motorbike tour outside the capital New Delhi.

Australian motorcyclist dies after being hit by bus in India (Credit: ABC)

The sister of an Australian man killed in a traffic accident in India has paid tribute to him on Facebook, saying he died "doing what he loved — riding motorbikes and travelling".

Matthew Anthony Ridley, 26, had just started his holiday with two fellow motorbike enthusiasts.

The trio, from Sydney, had hired Indian-made Royal Enfield motorcycles and had reached the outskirts of the capital on their way to Agra when Mr Ridley was hit by a bus.

Mr Ridley was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His two friends were uninjured.

Several heavy vehicles were involved in the crash, which local police say may have been caused by poor visibility on the roads.

"It was dense smog at the time of the accident," local police officer Farmood Ali Pundir told the ABC.

Pollution has drastically reduced visibility on the roads around New Delhi in recent weeks.

'We will always love you'

Mr Ridley's sister, Tara Ridley, announced his death on Facebook, saying: "It is with heartbreak and devastation that I share the news that my brother Matthew Ridley … has passed away".

"Matt, we always have and always will love you with all our hearts."

The bus driver, who police say was speeding, has been charged with negligent driving.

More than 100 people were killed on the same stretch of road last year.

The expressway is the main route from New Delhi to Agra, home of the Taj Mahal, a popular tourist destination.

India has the highest number of road deaths in the world.