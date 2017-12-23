Behind the beard: Being Father Christmas

Updated 23 December 2017, 15:55 AEDT

Red suits. Fat bellies. Crying kids. Ho ho ho.

Rule number one of being Father Christmas: When you put on your suit, you put on your smile.

When you don the red and white, your body temperature also shoots up.

Air conditioning can't penetrate the layers of acrylic. The wig. The beard. The fake fur. The strap-on belly.

It's sweltering in there.

Which leads to another rule: Stay hydrated.

But not too hydrated. There are no toilet breaks. Santa cannot be seen at the urinals.

He must enter and leave as Joe Average. There can be no tarnishing of the magic. No spotting of a half dressed Santa. No sightings of Santa behind the wheel of a car rather than at the reins of a sleigh.

The Santas are conscious they're upholding a tradition still precious — perhaps more so — in jaded times.

"I don't encounter any cynicism at all," said Peter McMahon, a retired sales executive who, at 70, is in his third season of playing the big man.

"If anything, the older kids who know it's not spot on, they still want to believe and they hold onto it.

"You can spot the ones, they're usually about 10 or 11.

"The other day I even had an adult woman come in dressed up almost as a female Santa. And she said, 'There's that much sadness in the world we might as well lap this up and enjoy it while we can'. It's the innocence of the kids and the lack of awareness of all the tragedy in the world, the terrorism and violence that's going on."

Being Santa Claus is pure escapism.

"You're just in this world of positivity. You know it's false but gee it's good," said Mr McMahon.

"I reckon divorce and family squabbling over the proceeds when someone dies bring out the very worst in people.

"When families come and visit Santa, it's the opposite of that. Grandma is there, the little kids are loving it, the older ones are playing along. You see the very best in people when they're having their Santa experience.

"It's great therapy. You walk out afterwards and you collect the mail, there's bills to pay. But while it lasts it's very therapeutic."

The transformation

John Jarvis, 59, first became Santa 25 years ago, when his own kids were little.

Then came appearances at kindergartens and primary schools in his neighbourhood as word of his festive alter ego got around. Nine years ago, said Mr Jarvis, he became a professional Santa. Now he is chief Santa to a small crew.

Each year he takes five weeks holiday from his job as a police officer not to lie on a beach but to spend as many as six hours a day sitting on a plastic throne in a small red-draped cubicle.

"Some Santas just go through the motions, but I live for it," said Mr Jarvis.

"I get a buzz out of seeing the looks on the kids' faces."

The transformation from mere man to legend takes a practised 15 to 20 minutes in a cramped, makeshift dressing room.

Mr Jarvis has it down to a fine art.

The frosted eyebrows. The ruddy cheeks. The spectacles. The gloves.

As each piece of the outfit goes on, Mr Jarvis sheds more and more of his police persona and becomes more and more Father Christmas.

By the time his brows are white and bushy, his eyes seem somehow bluer. And twinkling.

"Once I start putting the make-up on, I just start concentrating on what I've got to do. Getting into character."

Beneath it all he wears a skull cap soaked in cold water.

The hat and beard go on last and must not come off until the last child has tottered out. It's rule four on the printed sheet of Santa Rules and Regulations: Beards are to be left in position for duration of shift. Replacing beard quickly often means a crooked beard and we have no mirrors in booths.

Rule eight is even more essential: Any problems at home or with girlfriend/wife etc leave at the door.

There's one final instruction: Have fun! Ho! Ho! Ho!

It's a role Mr Jarvis takes very seriously.

"99 per cent of kids around the world relate to Santa. I've got to make sure every child has a good experience."

Some kids are terrified, rooted to the spot. Eyes wide. Fingers clamped to their mother's pant leg or skirt.

"It's the wig and beard that puts them off," said Mr Jarvis.

"You can't see whether Santa is smiling. That's where you need to be able to smile with your eyes."

There is a certain accelerated intimacy in the relationship between Santa and child. Santa knows whether you've been naughty or nice. And the kids know he knows.

"Santa up close can be very daunting," admitted Mr Jarvis. "But give me two or three minutes and I can usually turn them around. By the time we're finishing up they're wanting to say hello, giving me a cuddle or a high five.

"It's a totally different experience, Santa versus policeman. Because everyone wants to see Santa. Even the parents.

"If I behaved this way on the street I'd be arrested, but here all the mums want to come and give Santa a hug."

Conversations with kids

"If you run out of cookies I like cake," Mr Jarvis told a clutch of kids encircling his knees, four sets of eyes transfixed on his face.

"I like cookies. I like BEER. I like cake. I like milk. I like BEER."

That one always gets a laugh from the parents.

Which is no small thing. If mum and dad are chilled out, quite often the little one will relax.

"You don't have to be jolly all the time but if you're a sullen, quiet person nine times out of ten you're not going to make a good Santa," said Mr Jarvis, who has recruited his fair share. "You have to be genuinely outgoing.

"It helps being a grandfather as well. I'm very successful because I'm not frightened to get down to the child's level. It's not good for the knees, but..."

True to his word, Santa John spends much of his session on the floor, giving the more tentative kids space to clamber onto his throne.

Santa must be unflappable.

"You can't rehearse because you never know what the kids are going to say."

There are the obvious things. How many reindeer you have and their names. You have to know things about the North Pole.

For Mr Jarvis, bringing joy to the world has been a case of on-the-job training plus mentoring by another Santa.

"I do a lot of research on the toys. In September and October each year I start going into toy shops, finding out what the popular ones are. The stores know me, they say, 'Hi Santa'."

What kids want for Christmas

"The last three or four years it's all iPods and iPads. It's all becoming electronic," said Mr Jarvis. "Barbie is still very, very popular. Watches.

"Fitbits are the big thing this year."

Once a little girl told him she wanted a jar of olives.

Then there are the heart breakers.

Like the three-year-old boy who told John that for Christmas he wanted his little brother to be alive. The baby had died of cot death two weeks earlier.

"That was tough. I'd only been in the job a few weeks. For the next four or five years he came to see me at Christmas and I saw him grow up to be seven or eight.

"I can still remember the look on his face when I said, 'Your little brother is up there sitting on a cloud with your grandfather', who had died recently as well. He really related to that. His mum burst into tears."

Role of a lifetime

Part-time Santas required, said the ad in the paper.

Mr McMahon was looking to top up his pension and knew he could do it.

"I felt pretty confident because I'd been looking after my grandkids who were four and seven. I just felt I was really in tune with kids.

"In my family I've always been the naughty uncle. To my own kids I'm just an embarrassment."

"I wing it and play it by ear," said Mr McMahon.

"I don't consider it really an acting role. It's me dressed up as Santa. But we all change our personality a little bit when we are dealing with kids. You don't start talking about nuclear physics to a toddler."

Beyond that, he said there was no set formula for interacting with children.

"It's the old salesman thing: you can't win 'em all.

"Babies are the best. They have no judgment yet, they just take it all in."

The Santa Experience

"It's very tiring. I'm exhausted after the shift," said Mr McMahon.

It's the heat and the suit. The wig and beard itch like crazy.

"After three hours I feel like getting a wire brush and scrubbing my skin off.

"It's a great relief to get out of the uniform."

"But mainly the tiring part is that you have to be 'up' all the time," said Mr McMahon.

"You can't relax. You're waiting for the next knock on the door. You hear it and you're on."

While it is repetitive for the Santas, with a new child entering every five or so minutes, for each individual child it is their one big moment with Father Christmas.

"We're selling photographs but they're paying for the Santa experience."

The transition back from Santa to ordinary guy can be jarring.

"I've almost got to stop myself sometimes," smiled Mr McMahon.

"When I used to get the train home, I'd be on the station in my civvies and there would be kids there that had bounced on my knee an hour ago.

"I'd almost feel insulted, you know. It's like, 'You were all over me like a rash and now you don't even look at me'."