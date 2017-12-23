Jason Lowndes: Rising cycling star killed in road accident near Bendigo

Updated 24 December 2017, 1:25 AEDT

Cycling Australia says it is deeply saddened by the death of up-and-coming professional cyclist, Jason Lowndes, who died after being struck by a car during a training ride in regional Victoria.

The 23-year-old was hit by a passing sedan at Mandurang near Bendigo on Friday morning, and died after being flown to a Melbourne hospital in a critical condition.

Lowndes had performed internationally since 2015, and had a promising year ahead after signing with UK-based team JLT Condor for 2018.

He finished 10th in this year's Under 23 race at the Road National Championships and sixth in the Under 23 world championship road race.

He celebrated his birthday last week.

Lowndes' 2017 team, Israel Cycling Academy, said he would be missed terribly.

"We are deeply grieved by the tragic death of our dear friend, rider, and teammate, Jason Lowndes," the team posted on Facebook.

"Jason raced for Israel Cycling Academy during the 2017 season and his constant broad smile, ever cheerful personality, and warm heart will be terribly missed forever by all of us.

"We wish to send our deep condolences to Jason's family and friends all over the world.

"Goodbye, wonderful mate."

Police say he was hit by a Mazda sedan being driven by a 20-year-old Kangaroo Flat woman, who stopped at the scene.

The driver was also taken to hospital and is assisting police with their inquiries.

His death has once again raised the issue of legalising minimum overtaking distances between cyclists and cars in Victoria, with many — including professional riders — taking to social media using #ametrematters.

In March, the Andrews Government rejected a recommendation to introduce a mandatory one-and-a-half metre gap for vehicles when passing cyclists on the roads.

Most other states have introduced, or are trialling, minimum passing distance laws.

Jason Lowndes 'impossible not to love'

Women's professional cyclist Carlee Taylor was one of many of Lowndes's peers who took to Twitter to express their shock and sadness.

"In no world should a person so young be taken from us. It doesn't seem fair. RIP @jasonlowndes94 Your banana cake critiques, banter and positivity will be missed by all," she wrote.

Cyclist Lucas Hamilton wrote: "Jason Lowndes stood out not just because of his height but because of the quality of person he was.

"Good fun, down to earth guy taken too soon. Rest in peace legend."

Teammate Zak Dawson said his friend lived his life "to the absolute fullest".

"He was like this big puppy dog that was impossible not to love," he said.

"Held run around at a million miles an hour, suitcase full of Lindt chocolate bars, ready to rip races and always ready for a great time with those he loved at any moment.

"Jason lived every moment of his life to the absolute fullest, it's just not fair his gone."

Earlier this month a cyclist was killed in similar circumstances while riding near Macedon in central Victoria.