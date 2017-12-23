The best sporting quotes of 2017

Updated 23 December 2017, 22:05 AEDT

Every now and again, the overly-media-trained athletes of the world say something which — for better of for worse — lets a little personality sneak through.

The modern sport star can draw attention as much for their deeds on the field as their words off it.

Enjoy a reminder of some of 2017's best sporting quips.

"You won't hear me say that ever again."

Indian captain Virat Kohli on whether he would remain "very good friends" with Australian cricketers after their heated Test series in March.

"Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one."

LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of NBA number two draft pick Lonzo, told USA Today.

"I think it's the dumbest half of football NSW have played. You got a player out there that can not pick his arm up off the ground and they didn't target him."

New South Wales legend Andrew Johns blasted the Blues for failing to target an injured Johnathan Thurston in their State of Origin II loss to Queensland.

"I felt a little bit bored out there … I feel holding a trophy or doing well, it doesn't satisfy me anymore … I couldn't care less if I make a fourth-round US Open or I lose first round. I'm going to play another 10 years, and I know after my career I won't have to work again."

Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic admitted after losing in the first round in Wimbledon.

"You've had enough. Show me something in this round or I'm stopping the fight."

Boxing referee Mark Nelson told Jeff Horn after the Australian was pummelled by Manny Pacquiao in the ninth round of their Brisbane fight. Horn beat the Filipino by unanimous decision.

"After seeing the crash, I'm lucky that I have come away with the injuries I have."

Australian Richie Porte after breaking his clavicle and pelvis in a crashing during the Tour de France.

"The first thing that comes to mind when I crossed that finish line was obviously excitement and emotion but also proud, so proud."

Sally Pearson after she completed one of the most remarkable comebacks in Australian sport by regaining her world 100m hurdles title.

"He probably deserves a player that is probably more dedicated to the game than I am. I'm not dedicated to the game at all."

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios on his relationship with coach Sebastien Grosjean.

"All he's doing is praying. But he's praying to the new god of boxing."

Conor McGregor of Floyd Mayweather in one of the many barbs between the pair ahead of their Las Vegas boxing match.

"I'm not going to cry, but I feel like crying."

Australian surfer Julian Wilson after winning the Tahiti Pro, his first surfing tour victory since being in the water when close mate Mick Fanning was attacked by a shark in South Africa.

"This is like dumping the fastest improving athlete or the silver medallist from the Olympic swimming squad and leaving the worst performer in there."

Billionaire Western Force backer Andrew Forrest lashed Rugby Australia for axing the franchise from Super Rugby.

"I was trending more than Donald Trump last night."

Jack Riewoldt on joining rock group The Killers on stage during Richmond's AFL grand final victory celebrations.

"It's been the biggest privilege of my life and probably not the ending I had envisaged when we started, but at the same time, knowing it's the right time for me and the right decision."

Ange Postecoglou half-explains his decision to quit as Socceroos coach before the World Cup next year.

"Ten months ago, I could do whatever I wanted, but now everyone's paying attention. I like that my little cousins are proud to tell people who I am and want me to come pick them up from school."

Matildas striker Sam Kerr on her breakout year.

"Could we end some careers? I hope so."

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon baited England ahead of the Ashes.

AAP