North Stradbroke Island's campgrounds returned to Indigenous owners

Updated 24 December 2017, 13:30 AEDT

Financial and cultural control of North Stradbroke Island's biggest tourism business is returned to its traditional owners, the Quandamooka people.

The future of North Stradbroke Island could sit on tourism alone. (Credit: ABC)

In the driver's seat of a motorised buggy, Quandamooka woman Nyaree Mewett does the rounds of campsites on North Stradbroke Island, or "Straddie", off Brisbane and checks in on her guests.

This is her country and now the campground is officially hers too.

"Very proud, very proud — my grandparents, my elders, worked very long to be able to give us this opportunity," Ms Mewett said.

The traditional owner manages the island's Adder Rock campsite near Point Lookout, which was transferred from the Redlands Shire Council into the hands of the local Aboriginal corporation.

Ms Mewett comes from a long line of Quandamooka people who inhabited the pristine island as early as 25,000 years ago.

The Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation (QYAC) has run the island's eight campsites for the past five years with the help of government investment vehicle Indigenous Business Australia (IBA), but it has been able to buy out the IBA's $7 million investment.

It is a timely move in the wake of a changing economic climate on the island, following the Queensland Government's recent ban on sand mining.

The $70 million industry, which propped up the local economy, will close in 2019, taking with it dozens of employees based on the island.

QYAC chief executive Cameron Costello said he and other traditional owners were keen to expand the business to fill the gap in the local economy.

"Being able to go to a campground where you're actually welcomed in the first instance, when you pick up the phone, by an actual traditional owner, it's an unusual experience and one that people are really gravitating to," Mr Costello said.

Mr Costello said the camping business hired mostly local Indigenous people — many of whom were Quandamooka descendants — as housekeepers, groundskeepers and rangers.

"Being able to care for country and host visitors, it's really significant," he said.

"Where we were previously excluded from economic opportunities and excluded from caring for country — now we're empowered to invite people onto country."

The QYAC has already built permanent tent-like eco-cabins or "glamping" tents at the Adder Rock campground and is expanding the glamping set-up, where guests can stay in luxury tipi-style-tents for up to $350 a night in peak periods.

IBA chairman Eddie Fry said the Quandamooka takeover was a good investment and a success story.

"As we got closer and closer to exiting the investment, it was very clear that the Quandamooka people had become very efficient at what they were doing," Mr Fry said.

"There's a very real chance of the Quandamooka people … getting a very nice return on their investment."

The QYAC also plans to expand two of its campgrounds as part of a Queensland Government strategy to transition the island away from sand mining and into a majority tourist economy.