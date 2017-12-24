Penrith bushfire: Firefighters work to contain out-of-control blaze

Updated 24 December 2017, 17:40 AEDT

Firefighters are working to protect homes from an out-of-control bushfire in Sydney's west, which is now moving towards the Nepan River.

There are reports the fire has spotted across the Nepan River into the Blue Mountains National Park.

Water bombing aircraft are being used to try to contain the blaze north-west of Mulgoa, near Penrith.

The fire is now moving away from Mulgoa Rd and Mayfair Rd but firefighters remain with homes along Mayfair Road, Mulgoa as they continue to black out and mop up, the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said.

A watch and act alert has been issued for the area.

Smoke is drifting towards the Glenbrook and Lapstone area.

The RFS is warning that nearby houses could be at risk from embers being blown ahead of the main fire front.