Pet crocodiles make for quirky Christmas presents in the NT

Updated 24 December 2017, 22:15 AEDT

A Northern Territory crocodile farm sets aside 100 baby salt and freshwater crocodiles to sell as Christmas presents, with owners surprised at the "crazy" demand for the pint-size critters.

Crocodile owners in urban areas have to return the animals when they are 60 centimetres long. (Credit: ABC)

Forget socks and jocks. How about baby crocs this Christmas?

A Northern Territory crocodile farm set aside around 100 baby salt and freshwater crocodiles to sell as pets for Christmas presents.

"I saw it on Facebook actually, 50 per cent off a croc and I'm like 'Yeah, how cool!'," Darwin customer Shaz Murphy said.

"It's a family Christmas present, we're all going to have him."

Giovanna Webb, owner of Darwin's Crocodylus Park, said she had been surprised by the demand.

"Everyone is crazy, they all want to have a baby croc," she said.

Customers need to get a permit within a week of purchase and can only keep the crocodile until it reaches 60 centimetres in length, which will take about a year.

The family pet will then need to be returned to the crocodile farm.

But the rules do not apply if you live outside an urban area in the Northern Territory.

There are no size restrictions on pet crocodiles, all you need is a big pool.

"I have a few of my friends they used to have big massive pools, swimming pools, but not anymore, the pool now belongs to the croc," Mrs Webb said.

"When we have dinner parties, part of the show is to feed the croc, throw them some chooks. It's part of the Territory."