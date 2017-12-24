The Ashes: Mitchell Starc ruled out of Boxing Day Test due to bruised heel

Updated 24 December 2017, 11:10 AEDT

Mitchell Starc's run of Boxing Day Test misery continues, with Australia's hobbled spearhead ruled out of yet another major MCG fixture.

Starc first donned the baggy green in 2011. The express paceman has featured in 39 Tests but only one of them has started on Boxing Day.

The left-armer was determined to prove his fitness this week, having suffered a bruised heel in Perth while helping Australia claim an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes.

But there simply was not enough time for Starc to recover from the injury to his landing foot, with management officially ruling a line through his name today.

The fast bowler said he felt like he could have played on his bruised heel, but said after visiting his doctor and physio he had decided he would not play if he was not 100 per cent.

"It would have been selfish if I had gone in underdone and put the other guys under pressure if I had to pull out midway through," he said.

"Common sense prevailed, Jacko is bowling well."

Starc said it was never nice missing a game, but sitting out would give him time to heal, meaning there is a good chance he will be able to play in Sydney.

Tasmanian fast bowler Jackson Bird, who has been in the Test squad, will replace Starc in the MCG Test, with Josh Hazlewood to lead the attack.

"He's very disappointed," Hazlewood told reporters.

"You do feel that extra responsibility I guess but I've played quite a few Tests without Mitch now. It feels a bit normal.

"Birdy's played a lot of cricket, Patty (Cummins) has played a fair bit now as well."

Australia's Test against Pakistan last year is Starc's only Boxing Day experience at the MCG.

Starc is still seething about the 2012 Boxing Day Test, when he was rotated out of the attack because of workload concerns.

"We're joking around — it's still a bit off limits those jokes around Boxing Day," Hazlewood quipped.

"He's been unlucky."

Bird will play his first Test since the corresponding fixture in 2016.

The right-armer has been a constant presence in Australia's Test squad this year but has always been on drinks duty.

"I've been ready to go for 12 months basically," Bird said.

"I had a week in the Perth nets working on a few different things with Sakesy (bowling coach David Saker).

"It'd be unbelievable to play an Ashes Test on Boxing Day."

Starc's resilience has impressed senior figures. He refused to drink alcohol after Australia's crushing win at the WACA, wanting to give himself the best chance of playing.

AAP