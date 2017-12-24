Toddler drowns in backyard pool in Bass Hill, south-west of Sydney

Updated 25 December 2017, 6:55 AEDT

A toddler has died after being found unconscious at the bottom of a pool in Sydney's south-west.

Emergency services were called to a home in Bass Hill just after 6:45pm, where they found the two-year-old boy.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and rushed with a police escort to the Westmead Children's Hospital, where he died.

A crime scene has been established at the home and police are conducting inquiries into the incident.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.