Christmas revellers in Little Bay charged with assault as police break up huge beach gathering

Updated 26 December 2017, 12:25 AEDT

Two women are charged with assaulting police after a 3,000-strong beach party spills onto the streets in Sydney on Christmas Day.

Two women have been charged with assaulting police after a beach party spilled onto the streets in Sydney's south-east on Christmas Day.

About 3,000 people were at a party on Little Bay Beach on Christmas Day when police were called just before 3:00pm.

Video and photos posted on social media show dozens of revellers crowding the small bay wearing Santa hats and Christmas clothing, drinking and listening to music.

Police moved the crowd on from the beach, which is a designated alcohol-free zone, and up onto nearby streets.

Officers from five separate local area command centres spent about two-and-a-half hours dispersing the crowd on foot and on buses.

Two officers were injured after allegedly being struck with bottles and assaulted as they dispersed the crowd and were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Two women — aged 23 and 25 — were arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station.

Backpackers who were at the party claimed the crowd only turned ugly after police started using unnecessary force.

They claimed several people were injured during the police operation, and that officers also used pepper spray on the revellers, with paramedics treating those affected at the scene.

Video footage posted to social media shows a police officer pushing three women to the ground as the crowd moves up the street.

Speaking on Boxing Day, residents from the area said most of the crowd was "well-behaved" and were "singing and happy".

Both of the women arrested were granted conditional bail to appear at Waverley Local Court on January 31.