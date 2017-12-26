Driver rams car laden with petrol canisters into German SDP headquarters in Berlin

Updated 26 December 2017, 1:20 AEDT

A man drives a car at the entrance of the Berlin headquarters of Germany's Social Democratic Party, lightly injuring himself and later telling police that he had intended to commit suicide.

Key points: Car crashed through glass doors of Willy Brandt House, the SPD's headquarters

It was laden with petrol canisters and gas cartridges

The man told police he had intended to commit suicide

Police said the car, which crashed through the first set of glass doors of Willy Brandt House, the SPD's headquarters, was laden with petrol canisters and gas cartridges.

The building's sprinkler system extinguished the resulting blaze.

Authorities did not identify the man, in part because of a policy of limiting public communications in cases involving suicide, attempted or otherwise, saying only that he was 58 years old.

He had earlier left a package at Angela Merkel's CDU headquarters, but it was quickly removed by police, a police spokeswoman said, adding that investigators had found nothing to cast doubt on the man's claim that he had been attempting to commit suicide.

It was unclear why he had chosen the SPD, which is about to start negotiations on governing for another four years in coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, as his target.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for superficial injuries to his head. Nobody else was hurt.

Police have launched an arson inquiry and state security services were also investigating.

Reuters