Four dead after bus ploughs into pedestrian underpass in Moscow

Updated 26 December 2017, 9:35 AEDT

Four people have been killed in Moscow after a passenger bus swerved off course and slammed into a busy pedestrian underpass on Christmas Day.

Key points: Police have arrested the bus driver, but ruled out terrorism

Investigators are looking into whether the incident had occurred as a result of a technical fault

The incident occurred on one of the Russian capital's busiest roads

Television footage showed the vehicle speeding down steps close to a busy metro station.

Russian emergency services released a video from the incident site showing the bus wreckage and ambulances.

The Interfax news agency said investigators were looking into whether the incident had occurred as a result of a technical fault with the bus.

The driver has been arrested, and Russian media said police had ruled out terrorism.

Deputy head of the Russian Emergency Ministry in Moscow Sergei Zheltov said the bus also caught fire.

"We rescued seven people, four of whom unfortunately did not make it," Mr Zheltov said.

He said the bus had been towed off the pedestrian underground passage and the rescue operation was now complete.

The incident occurred on one of the Russian capital's busiest roads near the Slavyansky Boulevard metro station.

Monday was an ordinary working day in Russia, where Orthodox Christmas will be celebrated on January 7.

Ten ambulances, fire service personnel, and three medevac helicopters were on the scene, agencies reported.

ABC/Reuters