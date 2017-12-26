Sydney to Hobart: LDV Comanche builds lead ahead of Wild Oats XI

Updated 27 December 2017, 6:00 AEDT

Supermaxi LDV Comanche is in the lead and well ahead of record pace in the 73rd Sydney to Hobart yacht race after a dramatic start in Sydney Harbour.

Supermaxi LDV Comanche has taken the lead on the first day. (Credit: ABC)

At 5:45am AEDT, Comanche led Wild Oats XI heading south off Lakes Entrance.

Of the other favourites, Black Jack, which had earlier taken the lead, was in third place and last year's line honours winner InfoTrack (formerly Perpetual LOYAL) was running fifth, just behind Beau Geste.

Just minutes into the race, Comanche appeared to wave its red protest flag after a near collision with Wild Oats Eleven heading out of Sydney Harbour.

It is understood no formal protest has yet been lodged with the race committee.

Thousands of people lined the banks of the harbour to watch the start of the 630-nautical mile race at 1:00pm AEDT.

More than 100 yachts, including 27 international entries, are making their way down the New South Wales south coast and across often treacherous Bass Strait on their way to Tasmania.

A favourable weather forecast of 15 to 25 knot north-to-north easterlies into Wednesday has led to predictions that the race record — set by Infotrack (racing as Perpetual LOYAL) last year at one day, 13 hours, 31 minutes, 20 seconds — might be at risk.

ABC/wires