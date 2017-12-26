Teachers to challenge move to restrict higher salaries, say industrial deal broken

Updated 26 December 2017, 10:50 AEDT

Teachers threaten to go to WA's industrial umpire to challenge the suspension of a program that pays elite teachers more — but the State Government defends the move, saying "tough decisions" are needed to fix the budget.

A program designed to get elite teachers to stay in the classroom has been put on hold. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Teachers have threatened to go to the industrial umpire to challenge the suspension of a WA program that pays elite teachers more, describing it as a "gross insult" to their profession.

The State Government's intake suspension into the Level 3 classroom teacher program was announced by Education Minister Sue Ellery almost a fortnight ago, as part of wide-ranging cuts designed to save $64 million.

Established in 1997, the purpose of the program was to reward teaching excellence by paying the cream of the crop more.

By doing that, it was hoped quality teachers would be content to stay in the classroom rather than seeking promotional opportunities as school administrators.

State School Teachers' Union president Pat Byrne said the suspension of the program until 2020 was "highly unusual" and left the Government in breach of its industrial agreement with teachers.

"We don't believe that it's possible for any government to simply suspend a section of the industrial agreement, it just can't be done," she said.

"Teachers have actually been outraged by that, not only teachers but principals as well.

"For the Government now to come across and imply that this program is not as valuable as teachers have felt that it is, I think is a gross insult to the teaching profession."

Level 3 teachers paid thousands more

There are currently 1,170 Level 3 classroom teachers in WA's government schools, out of a total teaching workforce of almost 23,000.

Level 3 teachers earn either $111,287 or $114,626 per annum, compared to $103,049 per annum for a teacher with eight years' experience.

Ms Byrne said the union had sought preliminary legal advice and was likely to challenge the decision at the WA Industrial Relations Commission in the new year.

"This is a critical program. It's actually nation-leading," she said.

"We were the first system in Australia to develop such a program and to have it recognised as a legitimate part of the salary scale and included in an industrial agreement.

"Other states and territories have begun to follow suit."

Minister stands by decision

Education Minister Sue Ellery declined to comment on whether the Government had breached the agreement, but defended its decision.

"The former Liberal-National government left the state's finances in ruins, which means tough decisions have had to be made," she said.

"These decisions have not been made lightly and I wish I wasn't in this position.

"To help address the state of the finances, all areas of expenditure across the agency have been examined. The priority was to minimise the impact on students."

Ms Ellery said the "temporary hold" on applications for the program was expected to save $1.5 million over the state budget's forward estimates.

According to the Education Department, between 157 and 235 teachers apply for the Level 3 program each year.

Of those, approximately 40 per cent are successful. Any teacher is able to apply, as there is no minimum requirement in relation to years of experience.

Teachers who applied this year and submitted portfolios will have the status of their applications "preserved" until the program resumes in 2020.

Teachers awarded Level 3 status prior to 2017 will be unaffected by the decision.