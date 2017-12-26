The Ashes: Australia made to be patient against England on day one of Boxing Day Test

Updated 26 December 2017, 19:40 AEDT

Australia is tested by England on an even opening day of the Boxing Day Test, but Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh set up the platform for a day-two counter-attack.

At stumps, Australia was 3 for 244 with Steve Smith (64 not out) and Shaun Marsh (31 not out) the unbeaten batsmen.

On a day featuring moments of high drama sandwiched between stretches of testing play requiring plenty of patience, Australia had centurion David Warner to thank for the bulk of its runs on day one.

Warner (103) had failed to make a significant contribution in the series so far, but after Smith enjoyed a rare win of the toss and elected to bat first, the onus was there for Warner to make big runs on a batsman-friendly wicket.

Warner obliged, with the first 80 runs of his coming in swift fashion in an innings that saw 13 fours and a six clobbered around the ground.

But opening partner Cameron Bancroft (26) looked the polar opposite to Warner — who was plundering runs at will — with the right hander instead scratching around for runs and generally struggling with his timing.

His innings of struggle came to an end when he was trapped plumb LBW by Chris Woakes after the openers had amassed 122 runs, largely off Warner's bat.

Up until the 90s, Warner looked like he would canter to a near run-a-ball century. But England's bowlers began hitting their lines more consistently, drying up scoring opportunities as Warner struggled to find the gaps.

Those nerves culminated in Warner top-edging debutant Tom Curran sky high, with an easy catch taken at mid-on as Warner punched his bat in disgust, dismissed for 99.

Enter the no-ball check. Amazingly, Curran had overstepped, confiscating his own maiden Test wicket as well as the chance of denying Warner another century.

The opener would not let the reprieve slip. Glancing to square leg, Warner reached a 21st Test ton the very next delivery, bellowing in celebration at the second chance.

The no-ball incident prompted a brief war of words between Curran and Warner, as some verbal barbs arced up during a drinks break, with umpires called in to settle the two opponents.

But Warner would finally fall for 103, having been reined in as England hit the brakes on the scoring rate, edging James Anderson to the keeper with a feather touch.

The disparity between the two sessions could not have been starker. The lunch break saw Australia cruising at 0-102, but England commanded the second stanza, taking two wickets and conceding just 43 more runs by tea.

Usman Khawaja didn't last much longer after resumption of play after tea, edging Broad to the keeper for Australia's third dismissal, and Broad's first wicket since the Adelaide Test.

Broad thought he was on a hat-trick when he trapped Marsh in front of the stumps first ball, but the umpire was unmoved. On review, impact on the stumps — around the bails — was deemed umpire's call, and the batsman survived.

While the scoring rate remained slow, Marsh and captain Steve Smith combined for something of a counter-attack, in a 84-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which saw Smith reach yet another half-century.

England delayed the taking of the new ball until the final 15 minutes of the day, possibly in an effort to keep the scoring rate low.

Marsh and Smith survived the testing final overs, having built a platform to attack England on day two.