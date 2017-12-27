Australian Maria Exposto found not guilty of drug trafficking in Malaysia, escapes death penalty

Updated 27 December 2017, 20:20 AEDT

Maria Exposto was caught with 1.1kg of crystal meth at Malaysia's international airport.

Maria Exposto arrives at court ahead of the not guilty verdict (Credit: ABC)

An Australian woman has escaped the death penalty after being found not guilty of drug trafficking charges in Malaysia.

Judge Dato Ghazali found that Maria Exposto was duped into carrying drugs through Kuala Lumpur International Airport in 2014.

Customs officers found 1.1 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine stitched into the lining of a bag that had been given to her by an online boyfriend, a man claiming to be "Captain Daniel Smith" from the US Special Forces.

The pair talked online on a daily basis for two years before he asked her to bring the bag to Australia.

The mother-of-four was en route to Melbourne from Shanghai when the drugs were discovered.

Ms Exposto did not know the drugs were there and even volunteered that her bag be scanned through an airport X-ray machine.

"The court believes the testimony of Maria in that she was an innocent carrier," Ms Exposto's lawyer Tan Sri Shafee said.

"She was tricked into carrying the bag because of what we now call the internet scam, internet romance.

"She did not have to go through the immigration but she followed everybody and she went through the immigration — bearing in mind she was only a transit passenger."

However, Ms Exposito will not be allowed to return to Australia, as prosecutors will lodge an appeal against the verdict.

She will be required to remain in Malaysia for several months until the appeal is heard.

Malaysian MPs have voted to end the nation's mandatory death penalty for drug trafficking but the changes have not yet been enacted.