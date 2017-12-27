Cheltenham fire brought under control near golf course in Melbourne's south-east

Updated 27 December 2017, 17:35 AEDT

A fast-moving fire that began in a nature reserve in Melbourne's south-east, forcing the evacuation of residents from 40 homes, is now under control.

An evacuation warning was earlier issued in Cheltenham, in Melbourne's south-east. (Credit: ABC)

The fire is burning near the Cheltenham Golf Course. (Credit: ABC)

Forty homes have been evacuated in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs after a fire that began in a nature reserve raced quickly out of control.

The fire broke out at Cheltenham, about 18 kilometres from the CBD, at Park Road near the Cheltenham Golf Club and the local cemetery.

A Watch and Act message was issued for the suburbs of Cheltenham, Beaumaris, Black Rock and Mentone, but the fire has now been brought under control.

About 70 firefighters, four helicopters and more than a dozen trucks were on the scene.

The Metropolitan Fire Brigade asked residents evacuated from Glebe Avenue to stay away from their homes until they're given the all clear.

Those who had not left their properties were told to remain in place and protect themselves from smoke.

The fire is burning in a bushy parkland area of what is otherwise a built-up suburb in Melbourne's bayside district.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Brendan Angwin said the fire started in the nature fauna reserve and spread to grassland.

He said he blaze had burnt about 5 or 6 hectares and there were no reports of any lost structures.

"It burned up to the back of the school, it damaged some fences at the rear of Glebe Ave but firefighters with the support of helicopters have done an extremely good job to check this fire," he said.

"I believe it did burn through some of the grassland in the cemetery."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Inspector Bruce Kitchen from Victoria Police said about 40 houses were evacuated but said they may be able to return to their homes tonight.

"This could have been quite devastating if we hadn't acted quick enough and it's just a reminder to be mindful and careful in this sort of weather," he said.

It reached 34 degrees Celsius in Cheltenham, with hot and windy conditions across Melbourne. Geelong had a top of 37 degrees.

Aerial footage of the fire shows what appears to be smouldering grave stones.

The MFB said it arrived on the scene within three minutes of being called.