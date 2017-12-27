Cyclone Hilda hits WA mainland, Broome lashed with 100kmph winds

Updated 27 December 2017, 21:40 AEDT

Broome is bearing the brunt of Cyclone Hilda as the system brings 100 kilometre-per-hour winds and heavy rain to the Kimberley tourist town.

Before and after the tropical low hit Cockatoo Island in the Kimberley. (Credit: ABC licensed)

A tropical low has developed into Cyclone Hilda off the northern Western Australian coast, bringing down trees and lashing the tourist town of Broome with 100 kilometre-per-hour winds as it tracks along the Kimberley coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology said gales and heavy rainfall are hitting Broome, with a warning in place from Beagle Bay to Pardoo.

The category 1 cyclone has already dumped more than 150 millimetres of rain on Aboriginal communities on the Dampier Peninsula north of Broome.

Djarindjin community CEO Jenni Gould said people were kept awake in the early hours of Wednesday morning by howling winds and pelting rain.

"The rain got quite heavy, with gusty winds … there are a lot of trees down over the road, and the roads in the community are more like rivers than roads at the moment," she said.

"We've had power down to most of the community and also Lombadina since this morning, but we've just got word that it's come back on, so it was only out for a few hours."

The system is expected to pass near Broome on Wednesday night before tracking across the coast on Eighty Mile beach, about 200 kilometres south of the Bidyadanga community.

Bidyadanga is the largest Aboriginal community in WA and home to about 1,000 people, who police say are currently stocking up on food and taking shelter.

Glenn Hall, from the Department of fire and Emergency Services in Broome, said residents of affected areas need to be prepared.

"We're asking the community to stay advised through whatever means — social media, or ABC — so they've got the most up to date information available and can take the appropriate actions," he said.

"There is a possible threat to lives and homes as it approaches, and the system can still intensify, so we're asking people to secure all those things at home that could form a missile, and also be looking at their emergency kit and ensure that's all stocked and ready to go if required."

Several flights in and out of Broome were cancelled and hundreds of oil and gas workers were evacuated from rigs off the Pilbara and Kimberley coasts.

BOM said Cyclone Hilda should weaken as it tracks inland on Thursday.

Milk, bread run out at local shops

Broome concreter Tony Richards, 55, said while it was not great for the social calendar, the timing was fortunate for business.

"It's perfect, I've got five blokes off with their kids anyway," he said.

"If we get heavy rain it stops us concreting for days and then it's really sweaty when we go back to work."

Mr Richards has lived in Broome for 26 years and said while the town was used to cyclones it was some time since it was hit with a big one.

"There might be people who are complacent, but I would hope not, I don't want to get hit by stuff that they've left lying around," he said.

"We were up here for Cyclone Rosita, that was scary, that was a cat 4 and we were in the hallway in a brick house and it sounded like a whirly-bird on the roof was about to take off."

He said with three children at home, he takes the warnings seriously and makes sure to stock up on supplies before the usual pre-storm rush.

"I think the local Coles and Woolies must sponsor BOM because the shops get shopped out straight away as soon as we go on cyclone warning," he said.

"The shelves are empty, all the milk's run out and the bread's run out."

DFES advises people to :