Flinders Street car attack: Accused driver Saeed Noori may have psychiatric illness, court hears

Updated 27 December 2017, 14:15 AEDT

Saeed Noori, the man accused of deliberately driving a car into pedestrians on Flinders St in Melbourne's CBD, may be suffering psychiatric issues or an undiagnosed illness, a court is told.

The man who allegedly drove a car into crowds at a busy Melbourne intersection last week may be suffering psychiatric issues or have an undiagnosed illness, a Melbourne court has heard.

Saeed Noori, 32, stared at the floor during his appearance at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court, where he appeared behind protective glass and was flanked by two security guards.

The Heidelberg West man is facing 18 counts of attempted murder after allegedly driving a four-wheel-drive into crowds on the corner of Flinders and Elizabeth streets last Thursday afternoon.

Magistrate John Hardy ordered that Corrections management be made aware that Mr Noori may be suffering mental health issues or overcoming a drug addiction.

"It is important that you continue to take your medications," the magistrate said to Mr Noori.

"I'm familiar with those substances and they're prescribed for people … with mental health issues."

Mr Hardy also allowed media to view a police summary, which said Mr Noori allegedly drove into pedestrians "with the intention of killing or causing really serious injury to as many people as possible".

"The motive for the accused's actions remain under investigation and further charges are being considered," the document said.

An 83-year old Brunswick man and a South Korean national remain in a critical condition after the crash, and another six people remain in hospital.

Nineteen people were initially taken to hospital after the attack, including Mr Noori and an off-duty police officer who apprehended him.

Police were initially unable to interview Mr Noori but he was charged 19 hours later, and on Saturday faced an out of sessions hearing.

No application has been made for bail and he will next appear in court in May.