The Ashes: Alastair Cook's century puts England in charge against Australia at the MCG

Updated 27 December 2017, 19:10 AEDT

English opening batsman Alastair Cook has broken his shackles in vintage fashion, bringing up a century in the final over of the day to steer the tourists into a strong position after day two of the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG.

At stumps, Cook was unbeaten on 104 alongside Joe Root on 49 not out with England at 2-192, 135 runs behind Australia's first-innings total.

The left-hander had struggled to make his mark at the top of the England order throughout the series and has only one century to his name in the past 12 months, but day two saw a return to the form that has brought him more Test runs than any other Englishman.

In a partnership the tourists had dearly needed before things got so woefully out of hand this series, England's two best batsmen finally fired, with Cook joining captain Root for a century partnership to put England in a rare position of strength.

Root was also solid, finishing on the verge of just his third half century of the series.

Already missing Mitchell Starc, the Australian pace attack was further blunted when Pat Cummins left the field with an upset stomach. He returned but was far from his usual menacing self.

Sweating profusely, the righthander toiled hard for little reward as England set about chasing down Australia's first-innings total of 327.

English openers Mark Stoneman (15) and Cook weathered the new-ball bowling of Josh Hazlewood (1-39) and Jackson Bird (0-38) early on, but a switch to the spin of Nathan Lyon (1-44) brought Stoneman undone.

The lefthander spooned a drive straight back to Lyon and the spinner made no mistake with the one-handed chance.

The only other English wicket to fall on day two was James Vince, who looked settled until Hazlewood got one to nip back into the righthander's pads on 17. He accepted the LBW decision without challenge, even though replays suggested his bat tickled the ball on the way through.

But Cook kicked on, pouncing on anything short of a length and looking as comfortable as he has this season, hitting 15 boundaries in his knock.

However, having cruised to his half century, the former skipper got the wobbles briefly in the final session.

The first scare came at the non-striker's end when he was on 59 as a Root straight drive crashed into the stumps having narrowly flown past Bird's outstretched right foot. Cook looked to have regained his ground, but only narrowly.

He then survived an LBW shout off the bowling of Mitchell Marsh before nicking a ball to first slip in the same over. Steve Smith bobbled the attempt several times before the ball dropped to the MCG grass.

The following over brought another LBW appeal, this time off Bird, but again the Australians' pleas were waved off.

From there Cook regained his focus, teaming with Root to put on a 112-run stand for the third wicket.

Smith wicket sparks collapse

The first session belonged to England's bowlers as the tourists claimed five scalps before lunch to halt whatever momentum Steve Smith and his charges were hoping to gather.

Smith failed to add much to his overnight score, and the Australian captain was the first to fall on day two as he bottom-edged Tom Curran (1-65) onto his stumps.

It was Curran's first wicket in Test cricket, after the English debutant was denied the honour when he dismissed David Warner on 99 on day one, only to be called for overstepping.

Mitchell Marsh didn't last much longer, dismissed in similar fashion to Smith when he chopped Chris Woakes (2-72) onto his stumps for just 9.

Shaun Marsh (61) and Tim Paine (24) looked to stem the wicket spree, but Marsh fell shortly after reaching his half-century when he was trapped in front of his stumps by Stuart Broad (4-51)

Four runs later, it was again a chopped-on dismissal that brought another England breakthrough as Paine fell, trying to pull James Anderson (3-61) through the leg side.

There was no wag in the Australian tail as Jackson Bird became Broad's next victim, LBW for 4, before Pat Cummins (4) edged the paceman through to Alastair Cook in the slips.

Lyon book-ended the innings with a 10-ball duck, given out leg-before for Anderson's third and final scalp, with Australia all out for 327 — a below-par score after Warner's lightning-quick start and Smith's calm knock at the end of day one.