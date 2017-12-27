White nationalist shrine for slain Australian woman Justine Damond removed

Updated 27 December 2017, 8:25 AEDT

Police in Minneapolis remove a shrine to Australian woman Justine Damond that was created by a US white nationalist group to protest against a lack of charges against the police officer who shot her.

The white nationalist group Identify Evropa set up the shrine for Ms Damond. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The incoming mayor of the US city of Minneapolis has condemned a white nationalist group, which set up a shrine to Australian woman Justine Damond who was shot and killed by a police officer.

The white nationalist group Identity Evropa set up the shrine last Friday.

On Twitter, the group said they created the shrine after prosecutors did not charge the officer involved.

It was condemned by police and local mayor-elect Jacob Frey, and has now been removed.

Ms Damond, 40, was shot and killed by Somali-American officer Mohammed Noor in July after calling police to report what she thought was a sexual assault in the lane outside her home.

The shooting was condemned around the world and led to the resignation of the city's police chief.

Authorities are currently deciding whether or not to lay charges against officer Mr Noor.

Earlier this month, Ms Damond's family criticised the investigation into her death.

"We are deeply concerned that the initial investigation was not done properly and with the greatest of integrity and sense of completeness," her father John Ruszczyk said.