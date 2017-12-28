Barnaby Joyce: Armidale man charged over bullet death threat sent to Deputy PM's office

Updated 28 December 2017, 19:05 AEDT

An Armidale man is charged over a death threat, complete with a bullet, posted to Barnaby Joyce office during his by-election campaign.

Barnaby Joyce said the death threat was just the "sort of garbage" he has to put up with. (Credit: ABC)

An Armidale man has been charged over a death threat, complete with a bullet, sent to the Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce in November.

A note included in the package referred to a range of environmental issues including mining on the Liverpool Plains and the Adani Coal Mine.

The letter was opened by a staff member at the Tamworth electorate office of the Nationals leader during his by-election campaign.

This morning police arrested a 74-year-old man at Armidale Police Station and charged him with using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend as well as stalking, intimidating with intent to cause fear of physical harm.

Police also allege the man made a threatening phone call to a home on December 23.

After receiving the bullet-laden letter, Mr Joyce said "this is the sort of garbage we have to put up with".

"People always think these wonderful green lobbyists, they're all so peaceful," Mr Joyce said.

"When they deliver a bullet, they obviously have a firearm and they obviously own rounds of ammunition.

"This is not the sort of politics we want in Australia."

Inspector Jeff Budd, Acting Commander of the Oxley Local Area Command, agreed.

"I think it's disgraceful we see these circumstances in Australia — it's a very un-Australian thing to do," he said.

The accused was granted conditional bail and will appear at Armidale Local Court on February 12, 2018.