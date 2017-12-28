Kabul suicide bombings: 41 killed in attack on Afghan Voice news agency, cultural centre

Updated 29 December 2017, 0:30 AEDT

Women, children and journalists are among the dead after a series of suicide bombs targeting a Shiite Muslim cultural centre in Afghanistan's capital.

Two women mourn after the attacks, which occurred during a panel discussion with journalists. (Credit: Reuters)

At least 41 people have been killed and 48 injured in a suicide bombing attack on a news agency and a neighbouring Shiite cultural centre in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Key points: Many of the victims were students, witnesses say

One reporter at the agency was killed and one was injured, journalist says

Attack is latest in a series to hit Afghan media groups



The attack, which involved at least three explosions, occurred during a morning panel discussion with journalists at the Tabian Social and Cultural Centre, and targeted the offices of the Afghan Voice news agency.

Women, children and journalists were among the dead, along with students who had gathered for the panel discussion.

The floors of the centre, at the basement level, were covered in blood as wailing survivors and relatives picked through the debris, while windows of the news agency, on the second floor, were all shattered.

Photographs sent by witnesses showed what appeared to be serious damage at the site, and a number of dead and injured on the ground.

Terrorist group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sayed Abbas Hussaini, a journalist at Afghan Voice, said one reporter at the agency had been killed and one injured.

Deputy Health Minister Feda Mohammad Paikan said 35 bodies had been brought into a nearby hospital.

Television pictures showed many of the injured suffered serious burns.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's spokesman issued a statement calling the attack an "unpardonable" crime against humanity, and pledging to destroy terrorist groups.

Latest in string of attacks targeting media groups

In recent months, the Islamic State group has been striking Shiite and Iranian-linked sites in Kabul.

Today's bloodshed follows an attack on a private television station in Kabul last month, which was also claimed by Islamic State.

The site of today's attack was in a heavily Shiite Muslim area in the west of the capital.

The Afghan Voice news agency is linked to Iranian interests.

Backed by the heaviest US air strikes since the height of the international combat mission in Afghanistan, Afghan forces have forced the Taliban back in many areas and prevented any major urban centre from falling into the hands of insurgents.

But high-profile attacks in the big cities have continued as militants have looked for other ways to make an impact and undermine confidence in security.

Afghanistan is among the world's most dangerous countries for media workers, according to a report this month by media freedom group Reporters without Borders.

Two journalists and five media assistants were killed doing their jobs in Afghanistan in 2017.

Reuters/ABC