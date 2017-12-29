ABC News quiz: What can you remember about the biggest news stories of 2017?

Updated 29 December 2017, 8:30 AEDT

Congratulations, you made it through another year — and this one was a big one!

Congratulations, you made it through another year — and boy was it a big one!

But before you pat yourself on the back, we've got one more challenge for you: the final ABC News quiz of 2017.

This week, instead of testing your knowledge of the news from the past seven days, we're going to test your memory of some of the biggest news stories from the year.

Will there be fireworks, or do you need to rethink your New Year's resolution? Give it a go!