China's been accused of transferring oil to North Korea, but is unlikely to face harsh penalties

Updated 29 December 2017, 21:00 AEDT

Reports that Chinese ships have been transferring crude oil to North Korea in contravention of a UN resolution suggests slapping sanctions on North Korea was the easy part.

Slapping sanctions on North Korea was the easy part, but enforcing them is proving a much bigger challenge.

Chinese ships reportedly "caught red handed" transferring crude oil to North Korea at sea have underlined the difficulty in policing United Nations sanctions globally, international and maritime law experts say.

Here's why.

Has China been transferring oil to North Korea?

The US Government has published surveillance photographs taken in October which it claims show a ship-to-ship oil transfer to the rogue state.

It prompted President Donald Trump to fire off a tweet scolding China.

If true, they are proof of a breach of the September United Nations resolution banning member states from selling more than allowable limits of crude oil to North Korea.

As a member of the UN, China approved the sanctions against North Korea and did not veto them in the Security Council.

There are reports that up to 30 ship-to-ship transfers have taken place since the new sanctions came into effect.

So, why would China transfer oil to North Korea covertly?

Professor Donald Rothwell, who teaches international maritime law at the Australian National University (ANU), said that it was clear the ships were doing the transfer at sea to avoid detection.

Ship-to-ship transfers are harder to monitor than vessels docking at ports in China or North Korea, according to ANU international law expert Kevin Boreham.

"Sanctions monitoring and enforcement is a big problem area," he said.

"China is regarded as reluctant to put high pressure on North Korea.

"They're concerned about any sanction that could collapse the North Korean regime."

But the Chinese Government maintains it has been completely and strictly enforcing Security Council resolutions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said "the Chinese side has conducted immediate investigation" following the reports that a Chinese vessel was suspected of transporting oil.

"In reality, the ship in question has, since August, not docked at a Chinese port and there is no record of it entering or leaving a Chinese port," Ms Hua said, adding she was not aware if the vessel had docked at the port in other countries but the relevant media reports "did not accord with facts".

Professor Rothwell said "China's strict enforcement of this Security Council resolution is absolutely critical to the resolution being effective".

Have ship-to-ship transfers been used to beat sanctions before?

Through history, countries who have been subject to UN Security Council resolutions have often sought to find an intermediary to exploit in order to circumvent sanctions.

Ship-to-ship transfers: Transferring goods to or from North Korean-flagged vessels while at sea is explicitly prohibited under UN sanctions

The US last month sanctioned multiple Chinese companies it said were engaging in the practice

The US Treasury Department said the trade from those companies was worth "hundreds of millions of dollars"

In the lead up to the second Iraq war, a sanctions regime was lodged against Saddam Hussein's government, which spawned similar efforts to bypass the regulations.

There were also reports in 2015 of ship-to-ship transfers being used to circumvent fuel sanctions on Iran.

"Resolutions clearly do not achieve 100 per cent compliance," Professor Rothwell said.

"They're only as strong as the weakest link. Some countries do have a less robust legal regime and capacity to carry out inspections on their own."

Is what happened a loophole or a clear breach of sanctions?

Professor Rothwell said ship-to-ship transfers are not uncommon, and some shipping industries did use them as a legal loophole.

However, this is only possible if it took place in international waters.

"There might be an economic advantage of transferring from Ship A to Ship B because of different legal instruments," he said.

But this does not appear to be the case in this instance. South Korean media report the transfer caught on camera took place in the "West Sea" (Yellow Sea) close to China.

China, he said, was responsible for ships registered in its country and operating in its waters.

So if the ship was registered in China or the incident happened in its waters, then it would be a clear breach of sanction 2375.

However, he said some ships did operate using a "flag of convenience" system whereby they were registered to a country other than the ship's owners.

If there was a breach of laws in international waters the governments of both countries where the ships were registered would have to be in agreement.

Having said that, he said, all 193 countries that were part of the UN were bound by its sanctions.

What penalties does China face?

Mr Boreham said China could be called before the United Nations sub-committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea.

"The process would be if the UN takes this report seriously, and it seems to be a serious report by South Korean authorities, the committee would require a response from China," he said.

However, he said the committee would not likely be able to take any real action against China because China could use its veto power on the Security Council to shut any action down.