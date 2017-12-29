Queensland toddler dies after becoming trapped under car driven by father

Updated 30 December 2017, 12:10 AEDT

Police said the boy's father was reversing down the driveway of his home just outside Brisbane when the toddler ran out behind the four-wheel-drive.

A three-year-old boy has died after being run over by his father in the driveway of a home in Brisbane's north-west. (Credit: ABC)

Emergency crews on scene after a toddler was run over in driveway.

Video: Emergency crews on scene after a toddler was run over in driveway.

Emergency crews on scene after toddler run over in driveway (Credit: ABC)

A three-year-old boy has died after being run over by his father in the driveway of a home in Brisbane's north-west.

Police said the boy's father was reversing a four-wheel-drive towing a box trailer down the driveway on Birdwood Drive in Samford Valley on Friday afternoon when the toddler ran out behind the vehicle.

The boy then became trapped under the wheel of the vehicle.

Paramedics treated the toddler on the scene, but were unable to save his life.

He was pronounced dead at 3:30pm.

Police said the family was distraught and had only only recently moved into the home.

The forensic crash unit is investigating and a report will be prepared for the coroner.