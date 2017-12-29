Saudi-led coalition raids in Yemen kill 109 civilians in 10 days: UN official

Updated 29 December 2017, 1:55 AEDT

A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has killed 109 civilians in air strikes in the past 10 days, including 54 at a crowded market and 14 members of one family in a farm, the top UN official in the country said on Thursday.

UN resident coordinator Jamie McGoldrick called the fighting futile and absurd, in criticism of the war in which the coalition, backed by the United States, Britain and others, is fighting the Iran-allied Houthi-armed movement.

Citing initial reports from the UN human rights office, a statement by Mr McGoldrick said air strikes hit a crowded market in the al-Hayma sub-district of Taiz on Tuesday, killing 54 and injuring 32.

Eight of the dead and six of the injured were children, according to the reports.

On the same day, an air strike on a farm in the Attohayta district of Hodeidah killed 14, and air strikes elsewhere killed a further 41 civilians and injured 43 over the past 10 days.

"These incidents prove the complete disregard for human life that all parties, including the Saudi-led Coalition, continue to show in this absurd war that has only resulted in the destruction of the country and the incommensurate suffering of its people, who are being punished as part of a futile military campaign by both sides," Mr McGoldrick said.

Under international law, the warring sides must spare civilians and civilian infrastructure, he added.

The UN has no up-to-date estimate of the total death toll in Yemen, having said in August 2016 that — according to medical centres — at least 10,000 people had been killed.

The UN said Yemen is the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with about eight million people on the brink of famine, a cholera epidemic that has infected one million people, and economic collapse in what was already one of the Arab world's poorest countries.

Reuters