Trade deal with Indonesia 'very close' despite setbacks, Steven Ciobo says

Updated 29 December 2017, 6:50 AEDT

The Federal Government insists a free trade agreement with Indonesia is imminent, despite missing a self-imposed, end-of-year deadline.

Steven Ciobo says a trade agreement with Indonesia is the number one priority. (Credit: AAP)

The two countries have been making a concerted effort to finalise the deal since March and had expected to be able to close the deal in November.

Having missed that mark, it was then hoped it could be concluded in December, but talks will now stretch into 2018.

"The number one priority right now is to conclude the Indonesia free trade agreement," Trade Minister Steven Ciobo said.

"We know our trade and economic relationship with Indonesia is underweight given the relative significance of both Indonesia's and Australia's economies."

The Coalition will be hoping it can have the deal signed in time for a special meeting of Association of South-Eeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Sydney in March.

Mr Ciobo said he was "very close" to finalising the agreement, but is no longer willing to set out a timeframe.

"Like any trade deal much of the work is done and we're getting very close to the end now, but like always, the most difficult components are left 'til last," he said.

"But look, there's very goodwill on both sides ... we just need to bed down these last few issues."

Government attempts to lure Canada

It will be a year of tough trade talks in 2018, with the Federal Government also trying to lure Canada back to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

In November, Canada walked away from the groundbreaking 11-nation trade deal at the last minute.

It was a major blow to the TPP, which has already been revived once before, after the United States abandoned the deal.

"We're putting a lot of focus on the TPP-11, [we're] obviously very invested in trying to make that happen," Mr Ciobo said.

The National Farmers Federation is hoping both the free trade agreement with Indonesia and the TPP can be secured soon.

"The more markets that can be opened up, the more alternatives and options Australian farmers will have," chief executive Tony Maher said.

The success of the free trade agreements with South Korea (2014), China (2015) and Japan (2017) is driving the push for further trade liberalisation.

Wine, dairy, beef, sheep, wool and horticultural exporters have been among the big winners from the deals, according to Mr Maher.

"There's no doubt that the China agreement has had a huge impact, a huge positive impact, for Australian farmers," Mr Maher said.

Wineries winning thanks to China trade deal

Gapsted Wines in Victoria's high country is now catering to customers at its cellar door and thousands of kilometres away in China.

"It's a massive market in China and I think it's the tip of the iceberg for us," said Kara Hinton, Gapsted's export sales manager.

Since the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement came into force two years ago, their exports have taken off.

"We've seen a definite increase, which seems to be continually growing," Ms Hinton said.

"It hasn't just stopped and started, we're continuing to see growth in that area.

"We haven't had much focus for export until the last two years so it's pretty exciting for us to see where we can go with it."

Before the deal with China was signed, import tariffs on wine were 14 per cent.

From 1 January 2018, they'll be 2.9 per cent and the following year they will be eliminated entirely.

Australia's wine industry has grown 130 per cent in the last year and is now worth $500 million annually.