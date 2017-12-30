'Dead rubber' Ashes talk only reveals those who don't understand Test cricket

Updated 30 December 2017, 9:25 AEDT

Discrediting Alastair Cook's fifth Test double century by saying it was in a "dead rubber" is an arrogant, elitist argument that dismisses a record-breaking effort, writes Geoff Lemon.

When regarding the internet, one might draw parallels with an open sewer. It's a useful conduit, but don't dwell too closely on what goes floating by.

On the other hand, its contents can give clues to what the populace is consuming and digesting, or failing to digest. Even if the process of investigation can be noisome.

After Alastair Cook stacked up his fifth Test double century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, there was a substantial online cohort determined to talk the achievement down.

Whether these people actually watched the game was unclear. But their contention was that Cook's innings didn't really count, given it came after the Ashes had already been lost.

To this way of thinking, nothing mattered but numerical triumph in the series scoreline. To lose 5-0 was no different to 3-2, the manner of those losses was irrelevant, and playing for pride was just a construct to hide the self-serving need to preserve careers.

Accompanying this came the contention that any performance after a series had been decided was innately sub-par in quality, because the winners no longer cared enough to prosecute their advantage, and all pressure was off the losers.

And while there were some partisan Australian voices among the critics, the greater number seemed to come from notional England supporters, showing a resentment as though Cook had deliberately not tried during his first three Tests, only to mock them with his improvement in the fourth.

The dismissal of "dead rubber" results is not new, but it's something that seems to have gained traction. It is rhetorical and logical effluent; a mixture of arrogance, assumption, elitism, and dismissiveness as pungent as anything the Phantom of the Opera went wading through.

The first Ashes Test, or the one that caused the Ashes trophy and concept to be founded, was not part of a series. It was a standalone match in 1882, played at Kennington Oval.

Other single-match Ashes contests followed, as well as sequences in twos, threes, and fives. There was little consistency in the format until 1920.

The Test match, as a concept, had primacy over the series. Each match was an exhibition, a collection of a country's finest cricketers taking each other on.

It was about the fundamental contest between batsman and bowler, and the enjoyment in variety as those contests repeated.

Scheduling in multiple cities meant that different crowds of people could come and see the game, while players and tour organisers could harvest the cash from another round of sales.

For players, the point was to display your skills against the best possible opposition, on every stop along the way. For spectators, the point was to enjoy the show.

A series scoreline was only an interesting detail. Playing like garbage in Nottingham wasn't any less embarrassing after a good game for a Leeds crowd a month earlier.

Coming back to the Phantom (the opera guy, not Bill Lawry), imagine the musical's actors switching off for the week after three good shows, or half-heartedly mouthing the words after three bad ones.

The very concept that such a contest can be "dead" is absurd. A Test match is a Test match, the absolute pinnacle of cricket. A lifelong dream is a lifelong dream. You're taking on the world's elite.

You still walk out there representing your country, knowing that whatever you do will be recorded forever. You still potentially do it in front of a huge crowd, including 88,000 this Boxing Day at the MCG.

Removing the tension of having a result in the balance doesn't make it easy. The most you could say is that it maybe makes the task slightly less insanely difficult.

Discrediting performances when you don't rate the player is a time-honoured cricket tradition. You can say that one century is rubbish because of a dead match, another was made on a road, a third against weak bowling.

These ones were all made at home. This one was in the 2000s with big bats, this other in the 1930s with unfit bowlers.

Then invert it for bowlers — if spinners take wickets it was a dustbowl, if seamers do, it was a nature strip, or the batting is rubbish, or they're all left-handers, or that guy is a chucker, or whatever else it may be.

Start going through the big innings and they all have to go. Brian Lara's 400 and 375, dead rubbers. Matthew Hayden's 380, well, that was against Zimbabwe. Mahela Jayawardene's 374 was on the flatty in Colombo.

You end up with a world where the only creditable runs were made against actual dragons, inside an active volcano, with the One True Bat drawn from the stone of Numenor, on a pitch made of snakes who are really annoyed at being locked out of the housing market by negative gearing.

When you hear that "the sting has gone out of" a series, you wonder who is making that assessment. If only Tony Greig were still here to get the Stingdex monitor out before play, and twirl the dials to display the ambient levels.

I have gone out to bat on a Sunday afternoon against a guy in a Charlotte Hornets singlet who was bowling without shoes, and has handed the umpire half a beer at the start of his over. There was still sting.

Now imagine how that suggestion would nettle an Australian bowling cartel. Tell Josh Hazlewood or Pat Cummins that they didn't care in this match. Tell Mitch Starc, so desperate to be here.

Imagine Jackson Bird, frothing to play after a year hovering just outside this team, saying "Yeah, nah, I think I'll just ease back to a big fat zero-wicket haul, there's nothing really in this one".

Let's be clear. Cook made the fifth-highest score by a visiting batsman to this country. The highest at the MCG. It could have been bigger had he not run out of partners.

An opener carrying his bat is a mighty achievement, and is correspondingly rare. This was the highest score by any opener who had done so.

It was an innings across three days, in front of huge crowds, against quality pace bowlers all averaging in the 20s, and a spinner who topped the 2017 wicket tally.

It was never easy. Teams have lost in Australia for 140 years. Of the thousands of innings involved, a bare handful have been near as substantial. Just as on every pitch that is supposedly a road, most players in the game don't make hundreds.

In 2017, Alastair Cook scored an unbeaten double in a Test match. He battled through his form slump and produced an epic. That is all that should matter. At the MCG, they are mounting his name on the wall. It belongs there.