Flinders St: Murder charge expected after Antonios Crocaris, 83, dies in hospital

Updated 30 December 2017, 12:00 AEDT

Police are expected to upgrade an attempted murder charge to murder after a Northcote man dies in hospital, becoming the first fatality after a car was driven into pedestrians in Melbourne's CBD last week.

Mr Crocaris was one of 19 people injured in the incident. (Credit: ABC)

The death of an 83-year-old man who was injured in the Flinders Street attack nine days ago is a "sad and shocking" loss of life, Victoria Police say, and the man charged over the incident is likely to face a murder charge.

Antonios (Anton) Crocaris, of Northcote, in Melbourne's north, was on crowded Flinders Street in Melbourne on December 21 when a number of pedestrians were run over.

He died of his injuries late on Friday evening at The Alfred Hospital.

He is being remembered by family as "a friend to all, and a proud citizen of Australia".

"Our father Anton had his life cruelly taken away in a senseless act of violence," the family said in a statement.

"These circumstances are devastating to our family. Dad is simply irreplaceable and we will never fully recover from this loss.

The family thanked the people of Melbourne, first responders who treated Mr Crocaris and others, and the staff of The Alfred Hospital Intensive Care Unit and appealed for privacy.

Doug Fryer, the road policing command Assistant Commissioner for Victoria Police, said Mr Crocaris' death was a "tragic, needless loss of life".

"[It is] such a sad and shocking loss of life of this elderly gentleman who got hit in Flinders St," he said.

Police have charged 32-year-old man Saeed Noori with 18 counts of attempted murder and one count of conduct endangering life, and are expected to upgrade one of those charges to murder, likely in an out-of-sessions hearing in the next few days.

Earlier this week the Melbourne Magistrates Court was told Noori may be suffering from psychiatric issues or have an undiagnosed illness.

He was flanked by two security guards during the court appearance and appeared behind protective glass.

Noori will next appear in court in May.

The man is the first person to have died as a result of the attack while 19 others have been treated, six of them remaining in hospital.

Police say they are working through an extensive witness list, and witnesses who have not yet been contacted are being asked to remain patient.