Karmichael Hunt faces drug charges after allegedly being caught with 'white powder' in Brisbane

Updated 30 December 2017, 16:05 AEDT

Rugby Australia says it is investigating after the Wallabies and Queensland Reds player was arrested in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley and charged with drug possession.

Hunt has been charged with two counts of drug possession. (Credit: AAP)

Wallabies star and Queensland Reds back Karmichael Hunt has been charged with drug possession, after police allegedly caught him with a white powder in Brisbane.

Hunt's lawyer Adam Magill said the 31-year-old was arrested along with another man on the side of the road on McLachlan Street in Fortitude Valley in the early hours of this morning.

He has been charged with two counts of drug possession.

Hunt was granted watch-house bail at 4:00am and is due to appear in Brisbane's Magistrates Court on January 29.

A 32-year-old man was also charged with one count of possessing an item used in a drug offence — believed to be a mobile phone — and will appear in court at a later date.

In a statement, Rugby Australia confirmed it was aware of the incident involving Hunt in Brisbane overnight.

"It is understood Hunt was arrested and has subsequently been released by Queensland police," the statement said.

"Rugby Australia takes all matters relating to the off-field behaviour of its players seriously and has commenced an investigation into the incident in conjunction with the Queensland Rugby Union.

"No further comment will be made at this time."

In March 2015, Hunt was fined $2,500 after pleading guilty to four counts of cocaine possession and also fined $30,000 by rugby officials and suspended for six weeks.

Hunt was among seven Gold Coast Titans players charged over an alleged drugs ring uncovered by Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission.