Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb knighted in Queen's New Year's honours list

Updated 30 December 2017, 12:00 AEDT

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb were recognised for their services to music, while there were also honours for House star Hugh Laurie and English women's cricket captain Heather Knight.

Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb have been recognised for their contribution to national life. (Credit: Reuters)

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb have both been knighted in the Queen's New Year's honours list.

Key points: Author Michael Morpurgo was also knighted, ballet dancer Darcey Bussell became a dame

Actor Hugh Laurie, England's women's cricket captain Heather Knight honoured

A charity shop volunteer, a hip hop artist and a Paralympian were also recognised

Starr, 77, real name Richard Starkey, joined the Beatles as a replacement drummer for Pete Best in 1962 and occasionally sang lead vocals, notably in Yellow Submarine and With a Little Help from my Friends.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a Beatle in 1988 and again in 2015 for his solo career after the group split up.

Gibb, 71, co-founded the Bee Gees with his brothers Robin and Maurice and went on to record a string of pop classics including Stayin' Alive and Night Fever from the film Saturday Night Fever.

Born on the Isle of Man, he and his brothers spent some of their childhood in Brisbane before returning to the UK.

Author Michael Morpurgo was also knighted, while ballet dancer and Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell becomes a dame.

English author Morpurgo, 74, is best known for children's novels like War Horse and was Children's Laureate from 2003 to 2005.

Bussell, 48, is a former principal dancer with the Royal Ballet and currently one of the four judges in the long-running BBC TV ballroom contest.

The New Year's honours have been awarded since Queen Victoria's reign and aim to recognise not just well-known figures but those who have contributed to national life through often selfless and unsung contributions over many years.

In that category, Margaret Jamieson, of the Blue Door charity shop on the Scottish island of Orkney is recognised, along with Geoffrey Evans, a local councillor in Falmouth, Cornwall for over 40 years.

Actor Hugh Laurie receives the CBE medal, as does author Jilly Cooper and the former editor of British Vogue magazine Alexandra Shulman.

England women's cricket captain Heather Knight is made an OBE while hip hop artist Richard Cowie, also known as Wiley, is made an MBE, along with Paralympian athlete Stefanie Reid.

The biannual honours list is released on the Queen's official birthday in June and at the end of each year.

Reuters