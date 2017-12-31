2017 biggest news: The stories that grabbed your attention

Updated 31 December 2017, 13:55 AEDT

Deadly mass shootings, a plane crashing into a mall, police hoverbikes, a Tinder baby, and a stuntman shot and killed while filming a music video.

From same-sex marriage to nuclear war, with lots of Trump in between, these stories captured your attention in 2017. (Credit: ABC)

Can you guess the biggest stories of 2017?

We've kept track of which headlines grabbed your attention this year.

There was no shortage of news: the deadliest mass-shooting in modern US history; highway commuters watching as a plane crashed into a suburban mall, becoming a ball of fire; Australia's tropical paradise ravaged by cyclone.

Terrorist attacks created some of the biggest news, including Manchester and London Bridge. Closer to home, vehicles mowed down pedestrians in Melbourne's CBD twice in one year.

On the political front, the historic same-sex marriage survey was most compelling, with only the federal budget coming close.

You were fascinated by Dubai's police hoverbikes, a Tinder date that ended in motherhood, beloved author Mem Fox's detainment, and Lisa Wilkinson's ballsy departure from Channel nine.

But the story that captured you more than any other addressed a common anxiety around the world: Where can North Korea's missiles reach? And how much of the world is in potential danger?

Here are the stories that had you reading, and thinking, in 2017.

North Korea has threatened Australia with "disaster" — but could its missiles reach our shores? And just how much of the world is in potential danger?

Four people, including a young child, are killed and more than 20 others injured after a man "deliberately" drives into pedestrians in Melbourne's CBD before he is shot and arrested.

Explore the full results of the same-sex marriage postal survey, including breakdowns by state and seat-by-seat.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone say US politics is currently "much funnier than anything we could come up with".

Tropical Cyclone Debbie is downgraded to a category three system, having made landfall along the north Queensland coastline near Airlie Beach as a slow-moving category four system earlier this afternoon.

Australians are given until August 24 to register to vote in the same-sex marriage postal plebiscite, with papers being distributed to all enrolled Australians from next month.

Polling consistently shows most voters support same-sex marriage — but how do views vary across the country?

Find out who scores and who misses out in Treasurer Scott Morrison's second budget.

At least 22 people, including some children, are killed and 59 wounded when a suicide bomber strikes as thousands of fans stream out of a concert by US popstar Ariana Grande in the British city of Manchester.

Tessa Dijkgraaf joined a dating app to find a no-strings-attached relationship. So you can imagine her surprise when suspected food poisoning turned out to be pregnancy.

Follow developments and reaction from around Australia as the results of the same-sex marriage survey are revealed by the ABS.

The broadcaster had an opportunity to take the lead on equal pay, but its tone-deaf decision on Lisa Wilkinson's future is from the dinosaur era, writes Alana Schetzer.

Australian children's author Mem Fox has made more than 100 trips to the US over the years, but now says she is unlikely to ever go there again after her wrongful detainment by immigration officials at LA Airport earlier this month.

At G20, Donald Trump underlined he has neither the desire nor the capacity to lead the world and you got the strong sense some leaders were trying to find the best way to work around him, writes Chris Uhlmann.

Dubai police reveal they will soon have officers buzzing around the skies on Star Wars-style electric hoverbikes capable of speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour, metres above congested traffic.

Britain's Parliament is placed in lockdown after an assailant stabs a police officer before being shot and pedestrians are mowed down on Westminster Bridge.

At least 58 people are killed and more than 515 are injured when a gunman with a high-powered weapon opens fire on an outdoor music festival from a high-rise hotel in Las Vegas, in what is thought to be the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Victoria Police say the man arrested after allegedly driving a car into pedestrians in Melbourne's CBD today is a 32-year-old Australian citizen of Afghan descent. Another man arrested at the scene is still being interviewed but may not be connected to the incident.

Satirist John Clarke, of Clarke and Dawe fame, "spoke truth to power" and kept politicians on their toes, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says.

A pilot and four passengers die as a result of Victoria's worst civil aviation accident in 30 years, after a plane crashes into a Melbourne shopping centre.

Police say 12 people are dead and the toll is expected to rise after a giant fire destroyed a 24-storey London apartment block.

An online debate erupts after a photo emerges of a woman wearing a hijab and using her mobile phone while walking past a person injured in the London terrorist attack.

Gold Coast actor Johann Ofner is killed after being shot during filming of a music video for Australian band Bliss n Eso in Brisbane's CBD.