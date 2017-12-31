Brisbane-based animators bringing Bluey to a screen near you in 2019

Updated 31 December 2017, 15:05 AEDT

Remember the name "Bluey" — it could just be the next big thing in children's animation, and it is being put together by a band of Brisbane-based creatives.

A clip from new animated children's show, brought to life in Australia. (Credit: ABC)

Bluey will run for 52 episodes and will be aimed at preschool-aged children. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Emmy-award winning creative house Ludo Studios is producing the entire series from its base in South Brisbane.

The authentic Aussie series, inspired by the warm setting of tropical Queensland, follows Blue Heeler puppy Bluey, who lives with her dad, mum, and four-year-old sister.

The 52-episode series, created by Brisbane father Joe Brumm, is set to air on ABC and BBC from 2019.

For local film school graduates, having production based in Brisbane gives them the rare chance to work on an international project in their home town.

Griffith University graduate Beth Harvey is one of the lead animators on the project and said previously there had not been many opportunities for students to stay local after leaving university.

"I hope that it puts Brisbane on the world map for animation, because it's been quite a while before we've had any big productions," she said.

Both she and her colleague Claire Renton had to move to London to find work when they graduated.

"I think a lot of animators get used to having to move and go where the work is, so to have it happen in your home town … it's really great," Ms Renton said.

Animation Program director Dr Peter Moyes, from Griffith Film School, said local graduates made up more than half of the workforce on the project.

"In the past we've had students graduate with fantastic skills but a big majority of them migrate south to Sydney and Melbourne for opportunities," Dr Moyes said.

"We're hoping more and more we can retain that talent here."

Bluey is one of two animations currently in production at Ludo Studios.

Its founders, Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson, have won two Emmys — one each for TV drama 7 Days Later and the animation Doodles.

Mr Pearson said opportunities to create an entire project under one roof, particularly in Brisbane, were rare.

"We really don't see why it couldn't happen more, doing bigger projects under one roof," he said.

Bluey will air on ABC KIDS and ABC KIDS iview in 2019, followed by international broadcast on BBC.

BBC Worldwide have the global merchandise and licensing distribution rights.