Karmichael Hunt stood down from Queensland Reds rugby duties amid drug charges

Updated 31 December 2017, 16:05 AEDT

Wallabies and Queensland Reds player Karmichael Hunt is stood down from all contractual rugby obligations after being charged with drug possession in Brisbane.

Karmichael Hunt has been charged with two counts of drug possession. (Credit: AAP)

Wallabies and Queensland Reds player Karmichael Hunt has been stood down from all contractual rugby obligations after he was charged with drug possession in Brisbane.

Hunt was arrested in the city's Fortitude Valley early on Saturday morning after police allegedly caught the 31-year-old with what is believed to be cocaine.

"Queensland Rugby Union, Rugby Australia and Karmichael Hunt have today agreed that it is in the best interests of all parties that Karmichael is stood down immediately from any team-related rugby activities, including training and playing commitments," QRU said in a statement.

"The parties are awaiting information from the Queensland Police pertaining to the circumstances of the recent allegations before any next steps or return to rugby activities will be contemplated."

Hunt's lawyer Adam Magill said the player was "devastated and very upset".

"He is not in a good way emotionally" Mr Magill said.

"The penny is starting to drop and he is just coming to terms with what is in jeopardy."

Hunt re-signed with the Queensland Reds last month for another two years.

Mr Magill said he could not give his client any advice as he had not yet seen a police summary of the facts.

"I am stuck between a rock and a hard place as I don't know what the allegations are," Mr Magill said.

Mr Magill said Hunt was trying deal with family issues on top of everything else.

In March 2015, Hunt was fined $2,500 after pleading guilty to four counts of cocaine possession and also fined $30,000 by rugby officials and suspended for six weeks.

Hunt was among seven Gold Coast Titans players charged over an alleged drugs ring uncovered by Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission.

Hunt is required to appear in Brisbane's Magistrates Court on January 29.