New Year's Eve: Australia prepares to bring in 2018 with a bang

Updated 31 December 2017, 14:30 AEDT

Partygoers from around the country are set to bring in 2018 with a bang, with giant fireworks displays in capital cities.

The spectacle aims to send a message to the world that Sydney supports LGBTI people. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Fireworks displays are being tweaked and partygoers are taking up position as Australia prepares to bring in 2018 with a bang.

Melbourne is putting on its biggest show of the year tonight in the CBD, with 14 tonnes of fireworks set to be launched from the top of 22 city buildings for New Year's Eve festivities.

Between 300,000 and 500,000 people are expected to converge on the city for the night.

In Sydney, crowds have been building since early yesterday with revellers securing spots around Sydney Harbour, despite soaring temperatures.

Tourism and Transport Forum chief executive Margy Osmond said around 1.6 million people are expected to attend the fireworks around the edge of Sydney Harbour tonight where a special 20-second firework set designed by Hugh Jackman will be a feature of the festivities.

This year's fireworks will also celebrate the same-sex marriage vote and the 40th anniversary of the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras with a rainbow cascade off the Harbour Bridge.

In Brisbane the light show may well consist of lightning from storm cells forecast to hit the south-east part of Queensland later today.

It will be hot and humid and the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has forecast severe storms for large parts of south-east Queensland.

The Brisbane City Council says it will take more than rain to stop tonight's fireworks in the city — but if there are heavy winds then fireworks operators will need to decide whether or not they can proceed.

About $65,000 worth of pyrotechnics will be fired from a barge in the first of two shows in Hobart, but the main event will blast off some 12-inch shells — the largest available in Australia.

BOM predicts the temperature will drop to about 16 degrees Celsius around midnight.

A jampacked Elder Park will again be the centrepiece of New Year's Eve celebrations in Adelaide.

The party atmosphere will be enhanced by a Big Bash double-header at Adelaide Oval, where the Adelaide Strikers will take on the Brisbane Heat in the WBBL before the men's clash later in the evening.

With a three-hour time difference, Perth's celebrations will barely have got started as the rest of the country sings Auld Lang Syne.

There are no large-scale fireworks displays planned, as the city traditionally saves its pyrotechnics extravaganza for Australia Day.

In the nation's capital, thousands of people will gather at Garema Place and Civic Square in Canberra's city centre.

More than 30,000 fireworks will be launched from City Hill as Art Vs Science rings in the New Year.

Countdown Live NYE 2017 will be airing on ABC and ABC iview.

Security to be beefed up with more police, barriers

Police in all major centres will be out in force following recent incidents in Melbourne after the Flinders Street car attack and the November arrest of a man who allegedly planned to shoot at New Year's Eve crowds.

Extra concrete bollards will be in place in Melbourne's city centre and at Docklands and both areas will be closed to traffic.

Across Victoria 2,000 extra police officers will be deployed, including 1,000 plain-clothes and uniformed officers in Melbourne.

NSW police say there were no specific threat to Sydney's celebrations, but they plan to use buses and garbage trucks as safety barriers and have rostered on more than 2,000 police across the state.

In Queensland hundreds of additional uniformed and undercover officers will monitor crowds, focusing on celebrations in Brisbane, Cairns and the Gold Coast.

Road closures, barriers, bag checks and CCTV footage are among the security measures in place.

Tasmanian police will be out in force to deter alcohol-fuelled violence and offences.