New Year's Eve: Millions around the world welcome 2018 with fireworks, celebrations

Updated 1 January 2018, 16:20 AEDT

Australia and New Zealand become the first countries to usher in 2018 as New York City's Times Square braces for what could be the coldest New Year's Eve ball drop on record.

Millions of people around the world have ushered in 2018 with large celebrations and massive firework displays. (Credit: Reuters)

Australia was one of the first countries to celebrate as the clock struck midnight before moving across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and finally the Americas.

Fireworks lit up the sky above Sydney Harbour in a massive display that included a rainbow waterfall cascade of lights and colour flowing off the harbor's bridge to celebrate the legalising of same-sex marriage.

Samoa, Christmas Island and Kiribati were the first to celebrate the New Year. New Zealand quickly followed as tens of thousands gathered around Sky Tower in Auckland for five minutes of nonstop pyrotechnics exploding from the structure's upper decks.

In Japan, tens of thousands of people gathered at the iconic Sea Paradise Aquarium in Yokohama to countdown for the New Year.

As the clock struck midnight, 3,000 fireworks lit up the sky to celebrate the arrival of 2018.

Food stalls were set up at Tokyo's Zojoji Temple, where people take turns striking the giant bell 108 times at midnight, an annual practice repeated at other Buddhist temples throughout Japan.

After an exhausting year that saw a presidency toppled by a corruption scandal and nuclear-armed North Korea firing missile after missile, South Koreans entered 2018 in need of a happy distraction.

They ushered in the New Year with a light show and a fireworks display from the Lotte World Tower in Seoul.

The group of dignitaries picked to lead a traditional bell-tolling ceremony included Soohorang and Bandabi — the tiger and bear mascots for the Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games and Paralympics in February and March.

After a year of UN-imposed sanctions and a growing nuclear arsenal, North Korea celebrated the arrival of 2018 half an hour after its southerly neighbour.

People lined the streets of Pyongyang to watch the fireworks display on the stroke of midnight.

Hundreds of Indonesian couples celebrated New Year's Eve by tying the knot in a mass wedding in the capital Jakarta.

Nearly 450 couples gathered in a large tent in the city centre just hours before midnight to pray with their families before signing marriage certificates.

Government officials oversaw each brief ceremony.

Those willing to brave a cold night in Beijing joined a countdown at the tower at Yongdingmen Gate, a rebuilt version of the Ming dynasty-era landmark gate at the southern end of the city's north-south axis.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported that President Xi Jinping sent a New Year's greeting to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, saying Beijing was ready to boost cooperation with Russia in 2018.

Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, again served as the focal point of the United Arab Emirates' New Year's Eve celebrations.

Authorities decided against fireworks and chose a massive LED lightshow on the structure, in part due to safety in the city-state, which saw a massive skyscraper fire on New Year's Eve in 2015.

Heavy security and cold weather at European events

Meanwhile, revellers in parts of Europe, China and the United States were warned to dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers ahead of brutal weather conditions.

Fireworks over the Kremlin were a highlight of celebrations across all of Russia's 11 time zones.

President Vladimir Putin called on the country to be considerate and conciliatory with each other in the New Year, urging people to "say the most cherished words to each other, forgive mistakes and resentment, admit love, warm up with care and attention".

Security measures were ramped up across Turkey, which was hit by a New Year's attack a year ago that killed dozens.

In Istanbul alone, 37,000 officers were on duty, with multiple streets closed to traffic and large vehicles barred from entering certain districts. Several New Year's Eve street parties were cancelled for security reasons.

Fireworks on London's river Thames marked the start of the New Year for the United Kingdom, despite wild weather across the country.

A major windstorm had people on alert in Scotland, but Edinburgh's famed Hogmanay New Year's Eve celebration was unaffected.

Storm Dylan battered parts of Scotland with gusts of up to 128 kilometres per hour, but the iconic festival pressed on.

The Edinburgh celebration is one of the most popular in Britain and regularly draws visitors from many parts of the world.

Tens of thousands of Parisians and tourists flocked to the Champs-Elysees to witness a fireworks display at Napoleon's Arc de Triomphe monument at the end of the famous avenue.

New Year's Eve celebrations were placed under high security in France, which has been hit by a series of attacks by extremists in recent years.

France's Interior ministry said 100,000 police officers and soldiers and 40,000 rescuers were deployed across the country, including 2,500 on the famous Champs-Elysees.

Germans rung in 2018 under tight security from police mindful of widespread sexual abuse of women in Cologne two years ago and a terrorist attack on a Christmas market last year.



Pope decries year of 'acts of death, lies and injustices'

At St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Pope Francis presided at the traditional New Year's Eve vespers mass and lamented wars and environmental decay which he said had "ruined" the year.

"Even the time of this 2017, a year that God gave us intact and sane, us humans wasted it and hurt it with acts of death, with lies and injustices … we want, and we must, take the responsibility of all of this before God, our brothers and the universe," he said.

But, he added, "gratitude prevails" thanks to those "cooperating silently for the common good".

In keeping with past practice, the Pope will celebrate mass dedicated to the theme of world peace on New Year's Day.

Freezing conditions in Times Square

In New York, people greeted 2018 in temperatures of -12 degrees Celsius, the second-coldest Times Square New Year's Eve on record.

The coldest celebration was in 1917, when it was -17C.

Pop singer Mariah Carey made it through the frigid temperatures, performing her 1990s hits Vision of Love and Hero on Times Square.

Last year she had technical difficulties during a live performance, stopping singing and asking the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

City and state health officials advised people to cover all exposed skin, and wear a hat, scarf and gloves.

Meanwhile, in Brazil over 2 million people welcomed 2018 at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach.

