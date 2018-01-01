Gerard Whateley leaves ABC Grandstand after 13 years to join SEN

Updated 1 January 2018, 22:05 AEDT

Respected sports broadcaster Gerard Whateley announces he is leaving ABC Grandstand to take up a role at Melbourne-based radio station SEN.

Whateley commentated a wide range of sports for the ABC as well as hosting the Offsiders program. (Credit: ABC)

Whateley has been the ABC's chief commentator for 13 years, where he covered AFL, cricket, horse racing and Olympic and Commonwealth games, as well as hosting flagship general sports program Offsiders.

The 43-year-old has twice won the prestigious Alf Brown trophy for his overall contribution at the Australian Football Media Awards.

"Gerard joined the ABC in September 2004 and has established a reputation as one of Australia's leading sports broadcasters and commentators across a range of sporting codes and events," said ABC director radio Michael Mason in a statement.

"As a member of the Offsiders team since it commenced in 2006, Gerard has consistently delivered the highest standards of news and analysis to ABC audiences.

"The ABC congratulates him on his contribution and wishes him the very best for his future endeavours."

Whateley said in a statement he thought he would complete the current Ashes series at the SCG Test but, "circumstances have changed and that won't be the case".

"It has been an honour and a privilege to be part of Grandstand Sport, Offsiders and the broader ABC," Whateley said.

"I have never taken a day for granted and leave satisfied we have achieved much together.

"From the broadcasts of Black Caviar's triumph at Royal Ascot to Kyle Chambers's stunning gold medal in the pool at Rio and returning Grandstand Test cricket to India, I hope I have contributed to the rich archive of Australian sport and done justice to the events I have had the good fortune to call."

Whateley will head the football and racing coverage at SEN, as well as hosting his own daily sport program. He will also continue his role as host of the Fox Sports program AFL 360.