Hawkesbury River seaplane crash: Officials work to recover wreckage as investigation continues

Updated 1 January 2018, 11:40 AEDT

Transport safety investigators begin work to recover the wreckage of a seaplane lying 13 metres below the surface of the Hawksbury River in New South Wales, after six people were killed when it crashed yesterday.

All six bodies have been recovered by police divers. (Credit: AAP)

Transport safety investigators will this morning begin work to recover the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed into the Hawksbury River in New South Wales yesterday.

All five passengers and the pilot of the light aircraft died when it crashed into the waters of Jerusalem Bay near Cowan, north of Sydney, at 3:15pm.

Police said they were investigating whether the sea plane was attempting to make an emergency landing before the crash.

Many New Year's Eve revellers were picnicking on the riverbank, fishing or water skiing on the river when the tragedy unfolded above them.

Witnesses said they saw the seaplane take a sharp turn and then nosedive into the bay.

British media is reporting that at least four of the victims are UK nationals and include an 11-year-old boy.

Authorities said they were still trying to make contact with the victims' families.

"Officials from the British Consulate are in contact with local authorities in relation to a seaplane accident near Sydney," a statement from the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said.

"We stand ready to provide consular assistance," it said.

Inspector Michael Gorman said police have not yet released the names of the deceased.

"I do not have details or cannot confirm the identity or ages of the people who were on the plane," Inspector Gorman said.

"It is early in the investigation and we are working with the plane company, getting investigators here to confirm the identities and investigate why the plane crashed into the water."

Sydney Seaplanes 'deeply shocked'

Sydney Seaplanes issued a statement saying the company had been operating since 2005 with an unblemished safety record.

"Our aircraft are professionally maintained … and our seaplane pilots are some of the most experienced in the world," the statement said.

Flights have been cancelled this morning until further notice as the investigation takes place.

The company operates 27,000 flights each year.

"All at Sydney Seaplanes are deeply shocked by this incident and the resulting loss of life," the company said.

"We wish to pass on our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the passengers and pilot who were tragically killed."

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said his father had died in a small plane crash and described yesterday's incident as "a tragic accident".

"Our hearts go out to the families of those whose lives were lost in this accident," Mr Turnbull said.

"We don't know yet what caused it but it's just a tragedy. We grieve for those who've lost their lives, and again, our thoughts and prayers are with their families as they come to terms with this terrible loss."

All bodies recovered from river

The bodies were recovered by police divers, but the plane remained in 13 metres of water overnight.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it aimed to release a preliminary report in about 30 days time, but it could take up to 12 months to complete the investigation.

Police said there were a number of boats in the area at the time, and are urging anyone with mobile phone or other footage of the incident to share it with the authorities.

The seaplane was returning from the Cottage Point Inn Restaurant to Rose Bay in Sydney's east — ordinarily a 20-minute journey — when it crashed into the water.

Numerous rescue vessels, including NSW Police divers and NSW Ambulance helicopters, attended the scene.

The crashed aircraft, a DHC-2 Beaver registration VH-NOO, was operated by Sydney Seaplanes.

A marine command centre has been established at Apple Tree Bay boat ramp near Bobbin Head in the Ku-Ring-Gai National Park, near Cowan.