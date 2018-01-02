Ahed Tamimi: Assault charge laid for Palestinian girl accused of punching Israeli soldier

Updated 2 January 2018, 9:15 AEDT

Israel charges a 16-year-old Palestinian girl with assault for punching an Israeli soldier in the face two weeks ago, in an incident which made her a hero for Palestinians and was seen as humiliating by right-wing Israelis.

Key points: Ahed Tamimi was arrested three days after she was filmed punching a soldier

Charges against her include aggravated assault, obstructing a soldier in performance of duty

Ms Tamimi's lawyer is certain some charges will eventually be dismissed

Ahed Tamimi has been held since she was arrested three days after she was filmed punching the soldier at the entrance to her family home in a village in the occupied West Bank.

The confrontation took place after what Israel said was a stone-throwing assault on its troops.

The case has made her into such a symbol for Palestinians that a commentator in Israeli left-wing newspaper Haaretz said Israel risked turning her into the "Palestinian Joan of Arc".

Right-wing Israelis, meanwhile, have debated whether the soldier had appeared weak by opting not to strike back.

The Israeli army said he "acted professionally" by showing restraint.

The charge sheet against Ms Tamimi included counts of aggravated assault against a soldier — who the army said was bruised on his brow by her punch — as well as obstructing a soldier in the performance of his duty and throwing stones at troops.

"Tamimi threw stones at them [the soldiers], threatened them, obstructed them in fulfilling their duty, took part in riots and incited others to take part in them," the military said on its public affairs Twitter account.

Ms Tamimi's lawyer, Gaby Lasky, said she was certain some of the charges would eventually be dismissed, but nonetheless prosecutors may seek the maximum penalty for other counts.

"I am sure they want to keep her as long as possible because they don't want the voice of resistance outside prison," Ms Lasky said at the military courtroom in Ofer prison near the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

Ms Tamimi was not asked to enter a plea at this stage.

The military court gave her lawyer more time to study the charges.

An adult found guilty of assaulting a soldier could be jailed for up to 10 years, but such an outcome would be unlikely for Ms Tamimi as a minor.

Reuters