Australian arrested in Cambodia after allegedly locking up girlfriend, demanding sex from her relatives

Updated 2 January 2018, 19:05 AEDT

Police in Cambodia have charged an Australian man after he allegedly locked his local girlfriend and her relatives in his house and demanded sex from them.

Officers had to force their way into James Bernard King's house in Sihanoukville last Thursday to rescue his girlfriend, her sister, her niece and her sister's young son and daughter.

A police spokesman told the Phnom Penh Post the 69-year-old allegedly demanded his girlfriend cook a meal for him, and that her sister and niece, both aged in their 20s, have sex with him.

Police negotiated with King for two hours before forcing their way into the house to rescue the women and children.

They were not injured but their ordeal lasted for 10 hours.

Mr King's girlfriend, 38-year-old You Kea, told the Phnom Penh Post: "My young niece and nephew were very scared — they hugged their mother and me, but no-one was sexually abused."

A local prosecutor said Mr King had been charged with illegal confinement, which carries a maximum penalty of three years' jail.