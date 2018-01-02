Australian arrested in Cambodia after allegedly locking up girlfriend

Updated 28 March 2018, 20:15 AEDT

Police in Cambodia charge an Australian man after he allegedly locked his local girlfriend and her relatives in his house.

James Bernard King has been charged with illegal confinement. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Police in Cambodia have charged an Australian man after he allegedly locked his local girlfriend and her relatives in his house.

Police say officers had to force their way into James Bernard King's house in Sihanoukville last Thursday to rescue his girlfriend, her sister, her niece and her sister's young son and daughter.

Police say they negotiated with Mr King, 69, for two hours before forcing their way into the house to rescue the women and children.

They were not injured but their ordeal allegedly lasted for 10 hours.

Mr King's girlfriend, 38-year-old You Kea, told the Phnom Penh Post: "My young niece and nephew were very scared — they hugged their mother and me."

A local prosecutor said Mr King had been charged with illegal confinement, which carries a maximum penalty of three years' jail.

Mr King was later released from custody.

Editor's note (23/3/18): This story has been updated to make clear Mr King was released from custody after it was first published.