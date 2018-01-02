Donald Trump lashes out at Pakistan's 'lies and deceit' in one of his first tweets of 2018

Updated 2 January 2018, 9:15 AEDT

President Donald Trump says the United States has "foolishly" handed Pakistan more than $US33 billion in aid over the last 15 years while getting nothing in return, and pledges to put a stop to it.

Key points: The US accuses Pakistan of harbouring terrorists

Donald Trump's first tweet of 2018 says Pakistan gives nothing in return for US aid

The administration delayed $US255 million in aid to Pakistan in August

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

"They have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools."

It was not immediately clear what prompted Mr Trump's criticism of Pakistan, but he has long complained that Islamabad is not doing enough to tackle Islamist militants.

The New York Times reported on December 29 that the Trump administration was "strongly considering" whether to withhold $US255 million in aid to Pakistan.

It said US officials had sought but been denied access to a member of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network captured in Pakistan who potentially could provide information about at least one American hostage.

Pakistan's foreign minister, Khawaja M Asif, wrote on Twitter: "We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly inshallah … will let the world know the truth … difference between facts & fiction."

The Trump administration said in August that it was delaying sending the $US255 million in aid to Pakistan.

Last month, Mr Trump said in a speech the US Government makes "massive payments every year to Pakistan. They have to help".

Pakistan counters that it has launched military operations to push out militants from its soil and that 17,000 Pakistanis have died fighting militants or in bombings and other attacks since 2001.

The US official aid body, USAID, had said on its website: "Pakistan remains one of America's largest recipients of foreign assistance, a sign of our long-term partnership and commitment."

Relations with Pakistan 'did not improve'

Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South Asia at the Woodrow Wilson Centre, cautioned that people should not "overstate the significance of Trump's tweet for policy".

Mr Trump in October tweeted that US relations with Pakistan were improving, but Mr Kugelman said "they most certainly did not improve".

"Still, this is an administration that has repeatedly vowed to take a harder line and has strongly considered an aid cut. So was Trump's tweet meant to preview a coming shift in policy? I'd certainly bet on the possibility," Mr Kugelman said.

The top US general in Afghanistan, John Nicholson, said in November that he had not seen a change in Pakistan's behaviour toward militants, despite the Trump administration's tougher line against Islamabad.

In a speech last month in Afghanistan to US troops, Vice-President Mike Pence said "for too long Pakistan has provided safe haven to the Taliban and many terrorist organisations, but those days are over. President Trump has put Pakistan on notice".

Hamdullah Mohib, Afghanistan's ambassador in Washington, said in a Twitter post on Monday that Mr Trump's tweet was a "promising message to Afghans who have suffered at the hands of terrorists based in Pakistan for far too long".

The Pakistan embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The White House did not respond to requests on what prompted Mr Trump's tweet and whether a decision had been made on the aid.

