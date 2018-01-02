Donald Trump: Pakistan authorities reject 'incomprehensible' tweet from US President

Updated 3 January 2018, 9:30 AEDT

Pakistan leaders reject "incomprehensible" US comments after President Donald Trump angrily tweets about Pakistani "lies and deceit", as protests erupt over the inflammatory comments.

Pakistan civilian and military chiefs have rejected "incomprehensible" comments made by US President Donald Trump, who tweeted angrily about Pakistani "lies and deceit".

Key points: The Trump administration is withholding $US255 million in aid to Pakistan

Donald Trump tweeted the country has given "nothing" back for the aid it receives

Pakistani officials say the US is trying to scapegoat the country for the failures of American troops



The Government summoned US ambassador David Hale to explain Mr Trump's comments, but stopped short of demands by protesting Islamic groups to expel the envoy.

The ministry could not be reached for comment, but the US Embassy in Islamabad confirmed that a meeting had taken place.

In the latest round of attacks between the reluctant allies, Mr Trump said on New Year's Day that the US had "foolishly" handed Pakistan more than $US33 billion ($42 billion) in aid in the past 15 years and had been rewarded with "nothing but lies and deceit".

His words drew praise from Pakistan's old foe, India, and neighbouring Afghanistan, but long-time ally China defended Pakistan.

US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, confirmed the US was withholding $US255 million ($325 million) in aid because of the "double game" Pakistan had played.

"They work with us at times, and they also harbour the terrorists that attack our troops in Afghanistan," she said.

"That game is not acceptable to this administration.

"We expect far more cooperation from Pakistan in the fight against terrorism."

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting of civilian and military chiefs, focusing on Mr Trump's tweet.

The meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, was brought forward by a day and followed an earlier meeting of army generals.

The NSC, in a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office, did not name Mr Trump but spoke of "deep disappointment" at a slew of critical comments coming from US officials over the past few months.

"Recent statements and articulation by the American leadership were completely incomprehensible as they contradicted facts manifestly, struck with great insensitivity at the trust between two nations built over generations, and negated the decades of sacrifices made by the Pakistani nation," it said.

The statement said Pakistan is among the countries hardest hit by terrorist attacks, having lost thousands of civilians and soldiers to the violence that has convulsed the region since the September 11 attacks.

The White House this morning said it wanted to see Pakistan do more to fight terrorism and that it would likely announce actions to pressure Islamabad within days.

"Our goal is that we know that they can do more to stop terrorism and we want them to do that," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

"In terms of specific actions, I think you'll see some more details come out on that in the next 24 to 48 hours."

Decades of an uneasy partnership

Relations between the US and its uneasy ally Pakistan have been strained for many years over Islamabad's alleged support for Haqqani network militants, who are allied with the Afghan Taliban.

The NSC statement said the US was scapegoating Pakistan for its own failure to bring peace to Afghanistan after 16 years of war.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have long accused each other of harbouring militants, and have exchanged lists of wanted terrorists they want apprehended and returned.

Pakistan denies supporting militants, pointing to its own war against extremist groups battling to overthrow the government.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif dismissed Mr Trump's comments as a political stunt born out of frustration over US failures in Afghanistan, where Afghan Taliban militants have been gaining territory and carrying out major attacks.

"He has tweeted against us and Iran for his domestic consumption," Mr Asif told Geo TV, adding that Pakistan did not need US aid.

He also appeared to suggest that Mr Trump was lying about how much aid Pakistan had received.

"Pres Trump quoted figure of $33 billion given to PAK over last 15yrs, he can hire a US based Audit firm on our expense to verify this figure & let the world know who is lying & deceiving..," Mr Asif tweeted after the NSC meeting.

The contradictions at the heart of US-Pakistani relations were on display when the Jamaat-ud-Dawa movement held protests in Lahore calling for the expulsion of the US ambassador.

The group is headed by Hafiz Saeed, who also founded the militant group blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The State Department has offered a $US10 million ($12.7 million) reward for Mr Saeed, who is wanted on terrorism charges, but he lives openly in Pakistan and frequently appears at public rallies.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan also dismissed Mr Trump's comments.

"Trump has no understanding of the war in Afghanistan and the destruction it has caused in Pakistan," Mr Khan said.

