Sam Willoughby stands to marry wife after BMX accident leaves him a tetraplegic

Updated 2 January 2018, 23:10 AEDT

Only 15 months after being declared a tetraplegic, Australian BMX star Sam Willoughby stands to wed "the girl of his dreams" Alise Post in San Diego.

Sam Willoughby and Alise Post with friends at their wedding in San Diego. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Australian BMX cycling star Sam Willoughby has celebrated his wedding by dancing with wife Alise Post, 15 months after he was declared a tetraplegic.

The pair wed on New Year's Eve before 180 family and friends in San Diego.

Willoughby, a London Olympics silver medallist and two-time world champion, broke his back in a training accident in 2015 after which he was not guaranteed to walk again.

Social media images showed him standing at the altar with his American sweetheart Post during the exchange of vows before the pair received rapturous applause during the first dance.

"Cheers to the most perfect New Year," Post said on Instagram after the wedding.

Willoughby, 26, continues to make strides in his recovery from fractured C6 and C7 vertebrae that severely compressed his spinal cord and left him with no movement below the chest.

He has progressed from riding a stationary bike to crawling, then kneeling and standing with the aid of leg braces.

