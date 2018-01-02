US weather: Record-shattering cold reaches as far south as Florida; parts of Niagara Falls freeze over

Updated 2 January 2018, 14:55 AEDT

A record-shattering arctic cold in the United States reaches as far south as Florida, with freeze warnings in place from Texas to the Atlantic Coast, while tourists visiting Niagara Falls snap photos of flowing water that has turned to icicles.

A record-shattering arctic cold in the United States has reached as far south as Florida, with freeze warnings in place from Texas to the Atlantic Coast and the north-east of the country facing another cold wave at the end of the week, forecasters said.

Key points: North-eastern US will be hit with another arctic blast on Thursday and Friday

Temperatures of -29C in Omaha break 130-year-old record

LA escapes cold weather, with temperatures above 21C forecast for rest of week

Temperatures were from 11 to 17 degrees Celsius below normal across the US east of the Rocky Mountains, with only southern Florida untouched by the arctic blast.

"That degree of cold will be with us until tomorrow," National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Hurley said.

"Tuesday morning, we're looking at temperatures with very high probability of record lows."

Along Alabama's Gulf Coast, the temperature in the city of Mobile could hit a low of -9C overnight.

Stiff breezes were expected to create dangerously cold wind chills across south-eastern Georgia and most of north-eastern Florida.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from South Texas to Canada and from Montana and Wyoming through New England.

Tourists visiting the Horseshoe Falls at Niagara Falls snapped photos of flowing water that had turned to icicles.

On the weekend we reported that frozen sharks were washing up on a beach south of Boston.

Temperatures plunge across US heartland

The mass of frigid air pumped south by a dip in the jet stream sent temperatures plunging across the US heartland.

Omaha posted a low of -29C, breaking a 130-year-old record, and Aberdeen, South Dakota, shattered a record set in 1919 with a temperature of -36C.

The cold will be unrelenting across the Middle Atlantic and north-eastern US, and Mr Hurley said up to two dozen low temperature records were expected in those regions over the next day or two.

Although the cold should ease across most of the US after Tuesday, the north-eastern quarter of the country will see a repeat of the current frigid temperatures on Thursday and Friday as another arctic blast hits the area.

"We're still talking (11 to 17C) below normal," Mr Hurley said.

"So, here we go again."

The private AccuWeather forecaster said the cold snap could combine with a storm brewing off the Bahamas to bring snow and high winds to much of the Eastern Seaboard as it heads north on Wednesday and Thursday.

The only part of the United States spared the deep freeze is the Southwest.

The only part of the US spared the deep freeze is the Southwest, with above-normal temperatures and dry weather expected to continue there, the weather service said.

Warning: The following video contains offensive language.

Reuters/ABC