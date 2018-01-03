Colic discovery offers struggling parents new hope

Updated 3 January 2018, 11:25 AEDT

Colicky babies can cry continuously for more than three hours and have been associated with maternal depression and child abuse.

Kim Hutchinson is hoping 12-week-old Celia will move out of her colic phase soon. (Credit: ABC)

When new mum Kim Hutchinson brought little Celia home from the hospital she was overjoyed, but 12 weeks later dealing with a baby with colic has left her drained and distraught.

"It's heartbreaking to watch your newborn child struggle to settle," she said.

"You try everything you can to help … if there was something that could provide relief, I would definitely try it."

It is not known what causes infantile colic — a term used to describe regular, unexplained and excessive crying — but it is believed to affect up to one in five families.

"Colicky" babies can cry continuously for more than three hours, and the condition has been associated with maternal depression, child abuse and mothers ending breastfeeding prematurely.

Now, Australian researchers are giving struggling parents and babies new hope.

An international study led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI), in collaboration with 11 other institutions around the world, found the probiotic L reuteri can reduce crying by 50 per cent.

"The product is already available on the market," lead researcher Valerie Sung said.

"I think it's not a cure for everyone, but certainly it might offer a little bit of help."

Whole new lease on life?

Researchers found compared to a placebo, the probiotic group was twice as likely to reduce crying by 50 per cent, by the 21st day of treatment, for babies who were exclusively breastfed.

For mums like Ms Hutchinson, the results could mean a whole new lease on life.

"The crying and being unsettled can last for hours," she said.

"We hold her, cuddle her and do our best to get her to sleep, but generally she won't so we give her lots of cuddles and I hold her next to my chest so she can hear my heart beat."

Dr Sung welcomed the findings, but said more research needed to be done in the field.

While the study found promising results for babies who were breastfed, Dr Sung said she could not say the same for those on formula.

"The formula-fed do a little bit worse on the probiotic and we still don't know why," she said.

"It could be something to do with the gut flora that respond differently to probiotic, but we need more research in the area.

"Parents should still go and see the doctor if they're worried about the baby's crying and the doctor should explore whether there are any underlying medical causes."